Cowboys Trade Idea: Get 1 of 2 Giants WRs?

While the Dallas Cowboys continue to send mixed signals about what they prefer to do regarding a wide receiver void - QB Dak Prescott likes his present group while COO Stephen Jones admits he's searching for help - there is buzz that the rival New York Giants might have an excess at the position that could come in handy.

Should Dallas trade for Kadarius Toney? Or trade for Darius Slayton? Or wait until the Giants cut a receiver?

CeeDee Lamb leads the the Cowboys receivers room, and behind him there are young prospects. Dak says he finds that "exciting,'' but maybe the trade route could provide some excitement as well.

Slayton, 25, is a deep-ball threat who has spent three seasons with the Giants, and has never quite busted out, last year posting just 339 receiving yards.

Toney, 23, was a first-round draft pick just a year ago, and put up some numbers (finishing second on the Giants in receiving yards) as a rookie despite playing in just 10 games last season. Toney is seen as an athletic do-it-all guy, and it doesn't seem likely the Giants will simply give up on him.

But would Dallas even pay a bit of a price for him? Or pay a bit less than that for Slayton? With Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard seemingly locked in as the starters, is there wisdom in waiting on late cuts and seeing if Slayton is released?

In New York, it could be argued that Slayton entering the season as the No. 4 receiver on the Giants making $2.5 million registers as a smart insurance policy, just as in Dallas, it could be argued that between third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, UDFA rookies Dennis Houston and KaVontae Turpin and young vets Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and TJ Vasher, answers are already available.

Additionally, of course, there are other veteran names who remain free agents.

The Cowboys will eventually get back James Washington (out two months with a broken foot) and Michael Gallup (maybe ready in October as he is recovering from an ACL injury). Coming much sooner: NFL cutdown days and big decisions about big jobs in Dallas.

