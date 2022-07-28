After 2022, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will receive much of the attention in terms of players looking for contracts. He's not the only high-profile option that could be looking to get paid top dollar.

By this time next season, cornerback Trevon Diggs could be ready for a new deal. How much? If he leads the NFL in interceptions for a second year, top-10 money is likely on the table.

Should it be, though? Causing turnovers is one of the biggest jobs for a defensive back. Allowing minimal gains in the open field is another. So far, to many critics, Diggs has met only one of those requirements.

Make no mistake, Diggs has dazzled since being a 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama. In any redraft, the Cowboys would be happy to take him early or risk watching him land on different roster, as teams would covet a turnover machine with a first-round grade.

And yes, "turnover machine'' might be the only way to describe Diggs entering Year 3. In 28 total games, Diggs has recorded 14 career interceptions. That ranks him third among all Dallas defenders who have played since 2001.

It's also one of the fastest records set in league history.

Again, the ball skills are there. What about footwork? Vision? Fluidity? All are needed to become a bonafide defensive wiz, and all are skills Diggs still must prove to the front office if looking to be locked up long-term past 2023.

Last season, only one cornerback allowed over 1,000 yards in coverage against receivers. The player? Diggs. The next closest in terms of yards allowed? Philadelphia Eagles corner James Bradberry with 848.

Unlike fellow 2020 rookie CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys won't be able to exercise a fifth-year option on Diggs to figure out a better deal.

When looking at the top contracts among cornerbacks, it's hard to imagine Diggs receiving a deal similar to that of the Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey. Since signing his five-year, $100 million extension, Ramsey has improved in both man and zone coverage, grading out with a 79.8 and 84.5 by Pro Football Focus.

The going rate that position for top cornerbacks often ranges from $80-$100 million over the course of four/five years. The difference between Diggs and the others is terms of yards allowed in coverage. Green Bay's Jaire Alexander ($21 million APY) allowed 131 yards last season. Cleveland's Denzel Ward ($20.1 million APY) allowed 435. New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore ($19. 1 million APY) and Miami's Xavien Howard ($18 million APY) allowed 826 and 614 yards, respectively.

For Diggs, his best bet in terms of a payday is likely in the Howard-Lattimore range if he can lower his coverage yards allowed. Combined, the duo finished with eight interceptions against Diggs' 11.

Diggs' thoughts on 2022 picks?

"Just be higher than last year,'' he said of his goal. "Beat my 11 and just keep going up. Just beating that, really.”

Causing turnovers certainly will help Diggs' case in getting the Brinks truck to back up in his backyard, but consistency in coverage is likely what seals the deal. Say both his turnover rate and yards allow diminish this season. Would that be considered a true "decline''?

No, not in the slightest.

Let's go with eight interceptions and only 600 yards allowed in coverage, which is better than most of the top-paid cornerbacks. And eight interceptions very well could be enough for Diggs to lead the league in picks again.

Two league-leading seasons? That makes a guy seem worthy of a $20 million salary.

Dallas' $22 mil of cap room presently is earmarked for the future contracts of Diggs, Lamb and Micah Parsons. But the club also must protect itself from giving out a deal that could be a nightmare later.

Diggs' 2022 season could dictate where he lands among the top-paid cornerbacks in the coming years.

