Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged
Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged

Stefon Diggs Includes Brother, Trevon, in Top Three Cornerbacks List

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is never afraid to be bold, and he didn’t hold back when assessing the league’s wide receivers and cornerbacks in a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, said in a story released Thursday he believes the NFL only has “seven to eight spicy receivers who can catch, can create separation, can run fast, can stop.” As for the league’s cornerbacks, Diggs is even less impressed, noting just three corners truly cover top wideouts. One corner included: Diggs’s younger brother, Trevon. 

Trevon Diggs has a case for inclusion on his brother’s list alongside Dolphins star Xavien Howard and Marshon Lattimore of the Saints. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, two of which he returned for touchdowns. No other cornerback finished with double-digit interceptions last year, and Diggs finished with more interceptions than Howard and Lattimore combined. 

The older Diggs brother is no slouch himself on the field. He’s recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, and since arriving in Buffalo in 2020, he’s tallied 230 receptions and 18 touchdowns. It’s a relative longshot, but perhaps we’ll see the pair of standout brothers square off at Super Bowl LVII in February. 

