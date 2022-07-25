Cowboys Camp Preview: 'New' Trevon Diggs, Cleared Kelvin Joseph & 3 To Watch at DB

OXNARD, Calif. - Micah Parsons thinks Dallas Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs was "Without a doubt ... the best defensive player in the league last year.''

And Diggs himself - who had an NFL-best 11 interceptions - thinks he can be even better this year.

As Cowboys training camp launches from here in Oxnard, the three DBs to watch ...

1) Trevon Diggs

“The guy had 11 interceptions,” Parsons said. “We’ve never seen it. I’ve never even seen someone come close to that since I’ve been alive. We haven’t all seen it, and it’s a shame that it got degraded because of, they say, the yards that he gave up … We’ve seen 20 sacks before. But in this era, we’ve never seen no one reach over 10-plus interceptions, so it’s disrespectful, to me, because I think he deserves all the credit in the world and deserves to be named a top-five corner, if not the best corner in the league.”

What does Diggs think? He concedes to wanting to be even better (he lists his 2022 goals here). What do the Cowboys think?

"A true competitor,'' said coordinator Dan Quinn, whose defense topped the league with 26 interceptions. "Don’t confuse that quiet demeanor. This is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing - a real competitor.''

The All-Pro Diggs had as many or more interceptions than 11 entire teams did last season. He won't do that again; but as it regards his critics, he can shut them up. Or maybe just ignore them.

2) Jayron Kearse

Jayron Kearse has a goal that is simple in terms of words ... but challenging in terms of actually accomplishing it.

"Anything short of me being the best safety in the league next year,'' he tweeted this week, shortly after signing his new two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, "ain’t gone cut it.''

That'd be nice. But a recent NFL survey didn't include Kearse in the top 20, let alone the top one. Camp will provide another glimpse at his reinvention in conjunction with coordinator Dan Quinn and this defense.

3) Kelvin Joseph

"BossMan Fat'' is a “prominent” name ... but not yet for any of the right reasons.

Kelvin Joseph, has made news in another direction. There is the murder investigation problem, most tragically - though a Sunday update indicates that he is in the clear as far as law enforcement is concerned. And on a far lesser level, there is the fact that the 2021 second-round pick - expected to compete for a starting job this year - was dressed but not participating over the course of minicamps and OTAs due to what coach Mike McCarthy told us was a mild injury issue.

The Cowboys would love to see Joseph develop into the "breakout'' player some project him to be. But it's hard to break out with so many obstacles in place. Oxnard will be a time to watch Joseph as a player - and as a subject of possible NFL penalty.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!