Cowboys BREAKING: New Starter on Offense vs. Chiefs

    • November 19, 2021
    Cowboys BREAKING Changing of the Guard: Connor McGovern to Start in Place of Connor Williams

    Valued backup guard Connor McGovern is making the leap into the starting lineup this week against the Chiefs
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are making changes in the offensive line, still hoping that future Hall-of-Famer Tyron Smith is ready to re-assert himself at left tackle in an NFL Week 11 visit to Kansas City on Su ...

    But also planning on a new lineman to play alongside Smith.

    Valued backup guard Connor McGovern is making the leap into the starting lineup this week against the Chiefs, replacing long-time left guard Connor Williams. Williams has especially struggled when it comes to absorbing penalties - he leads the NFL in that category - and McGovern has come on in a variety of ways, showing his athleticism by lining up in various "skill-position'' slots ...

    And increasingly splitting practice time with Williams.

    Coach Mike McCarthy told us on Friday morning here at The Star that "both Connors will play,'' an attempt to be coy as to not tip off the Chiefs as to who they'll be opposing. But right about at the same time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan to make the revelation about the switch himself.

    Meanwhile, we know that La'el Collins is locked in at right tackle, and we know the team hopes Tyron can return to left tackle for the 7-2 Cowboys (against the 6-4 Chiefs). Smith essentially needs another good day of practice with his ailing ankle (he's been "limited'' for the last two workouts) to get medical clearance to play. 

    If he does? Terence Steele moves back to being the swing tackle. If Tyron can't make is, Dallas is comfortable with Steele starting at left tackle, maybe for just one more week.

    Said McCarthy on Friday on Tyron: “We’re hopeful he can go on Sunday

    Big picture: Offensive linemen are usually thought of as guys who "protect the weapons,'' that is, the skill-position players like QB Dak Prescott. (See "Dak is Better than Patrick Mahomes'' here). But Smith is really good enough, historically (as a likely eventual Hall-of-Famer) and this season, to serve as a game-changer. And now we're about to see if Connor McGovern can be anything close to the same.

