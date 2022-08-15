Cowboys Confirm Tyron Smith Report; Dallas Injury Update

DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed the injury status of Tyron Smith, who as CowboysSI.com was first to report last week sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos here in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

The Cowboys website on Thursday reviewed the practice session by offering an injury roundup: "Tight end Ian Bunting and defensive tackle John Ridgeway both left practice early with apparent injury or conditioning issues. Tyron Smith also limped off the field towards the end of practice. The Cowboys medical team was still evaluating them all after the practice.''

All true. But a source told us shortly thereafter that Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout, and the issue is/was indeed his ankle.

From Friday morning, amid Cowboys Nation panic, a team source explained exclusively to CowboysSI.com that even after Smith sought some medical attention, "he practiced for a little but after he got hurt'' before exiting again and calling it a day.

Overreaction to anything having to do with Tyron's health? Understandable. But in the end, the Cowboys came out of Denver with no major issues, injury-wise (rookie Ridgeway played in the game, backup QB Will Grier's groin should allow him to make his 2022 preseason debut this week at the Chargers, rookie center Alec Lindstrom sustained a mild ankle sprain, and most of the starters sat out the Broncos game) and that includes Tyron Smith, who doesn't need to push for preseason time now, especially as we are a month away from the start of the NFL regular season.

