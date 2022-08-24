Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Seahawks GAMEDAY: Preview, Final Dress Rehearsal (But No Starters?)

Friday's game will serve as some first-teamers' dress rehearsal for the regular season.

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys face the Seattle Seahawks in final week of NFL preseason action from AT&T Stadium on Friday. The 2022 Dallas squad looks a little different than last season, as the Cowboys try to improve on a 12-5 campaign and repeat as NFC East Division champions.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have not played thus far in preseason games. The plan for Prescott, Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the first-teamers in the Dallas' last preseason game? Coach Mike McCarthy expects for the reserves to see most of the playing time, similar to the first two preseason games, as long as McCarthy feels good about how his starters perform in practices this week. 

The Cowboys snagged a 32-18 win in last Saturday's preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers, with much thanks to KaVontae Turpin. Turpin, the the former TCU standout and MVP of the USFL, locked in a roster spot with a pair of return touchdowns.

Here, the Cowboys plan on featuring Turpin, not only on special teams, but as part of the offense. Said coach Mike McCarthy: You’ll see how he plays Friday night. He’s going to be given so me more opportunities in the receiver rotation. ... I think you’ll all him get some more opportunities as a receiver.''

Dallas' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. Dallas' 16-player practice squad will then begin to form. 

The Cowboys continue to evaluate who, between Will Grier and Cooper Rush, will win the backup quarterback spot. The Seahawks will also be examining a competition, but at starting quarterback, between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Should he start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

WHO: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks 

ODDS: Dallas is 3-point underdogs to the Seahawks.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 26 2022 at 7 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) 

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: New York Giants rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night when he was cut blocked by an offensive player. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared his feelings on why cut blocks should be illegal.

“I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a– f—ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s— man!” Parsons tweeted.

