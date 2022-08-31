Skip to main content

Cowboys Move Tyron Smith, James Washington to Injury List; Dallas Defense to Step Up?

With key Dallas Cowboys guys expected to be out until December, the pressure now falls on the Cowboys defense.

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play much of this season without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. And without projected starting wide receiver James Washington, too.

They've been plotting for the Washington situation since his injury at camp. Tyron's deal is more recent, more awful and more long-term. Still, on Wednesday, the Cowboys moved both off the 53-man and to Reserve/Injured in anticipation of their eventual return.

Now, what is the Dallas defense going to do about it?

Smith's unfortunate recent injury - described gruesomely as "hamstring torn off the bone'' - leaves the Cowboys short at the position, even with rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith now  taking over at left tackle. The injury to Tyron now creates a handful of issues for the Cowboys offense, with kids having to step up, not unlike at receiver ... thus putting the pressure on the defense to carry the load.

Last season, Dallas’ yards per drop-back dropped from 7.2 to 4.2 when Tyron was not on the field, and quarterback Dak Prescott’s average depth of target dropped from 9.3 yards to 7.8. 

In the run game last season, Dallas averaged 5.0 yards per carry with Tyron on the field, while averaging 4.0 yards per carry with him out.

If Dallas wants to stay afloat with Tyron likely out until at least December, the defense will need to show up big-time. 

Where are the fixes?

One large aspect of the defensive success in Dallas, as well as previous failures, has been the run defense.

In 2020, the Cowboys gave up the second-most rushing yards league-wide at 158.8 yards per game. They fared much better last season while allowing just 112.8.

In the end, however, their downfall was still the running defense.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

qadree ollison atl
Play

Cowboys Plan Signing of 'Power Back' Qadree Ollison from Falcons

Ollison, a power back at 6-1 and 230, experienced a rookie season saw him scoring four touchdowns despite receiving just 22 carries.

By Mike Fisher
tyler da
Play

Tyler Smith Injury Practice Update; Young Cowboys LTs Prep For Tyron Absence

A Tyler Smith injury update from Cowboys practice here inside The Star.

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate
Cowboys - Irvin TV
Play

America's (TV) Team: Irvin Signs New Contract, Continues Cowboys Dominance

The Cowboys no longer play in Super Bowls, but their players are dominating TV.

By Richie Whitt

The Cowboys had a 12-5 record and hopes of the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy, before losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. In that heart-breaking 23-17 loss, Dallas gave up 169 yards rushing.

The Dallas defensive line will need to flip the script this season, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore says they're "ready to dominate."

"We go out and hunt. We got a little taste of it last year, obviously it didn't end how we wanted it to, but we're hungrier than ever and we're putting in the work," Gallimore said recently. "We're ready to show that we're ready to dominate."

The defensive line has looked impressive so far this preseason, with Gallimore and defensive tackle Trysten Hill standing out in particular.

Additionally, linebacker Micah Parsons has continued to look as unblockable as ever following a dominant rookie campaign.

However, there are questions about Dallas being able to replicate the enormous success they had taking away the football last season. Last season, Dallas led the NFL in takeaways with 34. This came off the back of a league-high 26 interceptions as a team, after posting just 10 (tied for fifth worst league-wide) in 2020.

Nonetheless, the Dallas defense replicating its success from last season will now be more important than ever following the injury to Tyron at left tackle. Dallas thinks it can survive without Washington. It hopes Tyler Smith can help it do the same without Tyron. But for certain, the offense is now much more of a question mark than it was just a couple of weeks ago ... meaning the defense can't afford to be.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

qadree ollison atl
News

Cowboys Plan Signing of 'Power Back' Qadree Ollison from Falcons

By Mike Fisher
tyler da
News

Tyler Smith Injury Practice Update; Young Cowboys LTs Prep For Tyron Absence

By Mike Fisher and Mike D'Abate
Cowboys - Irvin TV
News

America's (TV) Team: Irvin Signs New Contract, Continues Cowboys Dominance

By Richie Whitt
Snip20220831_173
News

Cowboys Next Move: 5 Cut Players Worth Dallas Signing

By Geoff Magliochetti
aikman erin
News

'No Negotiation': Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Explains Move from FOX to ESPN

By Mike Fisher
Ezekiel-Elliott-Cowboys-contracts-Zeke-Tyron-Smith-GettyImages-1030137458
News

'It's About Ezekiel Elliott': Fantasy Impact Of Tyler, Tyron Smith Injury On Cowboys

By Logan MacDonald
228BE43C-A935-4799-B973-68249DCF99E2
News

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: WR Michael Gallup Passes Physical, Moves Off PUP

By Mike Fisher
tyron gallup
News

Dallas Cowboys Official 53-Man Roster - With 6 Big Moves to Come Next

By Mike Fisher