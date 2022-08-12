Those worried about the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys were just given more nightmare fuel.

In their joint practice and scrimmage versus the Denver Broncos on Thursday, the Cowboys offensive line at times struggled to win at the point of attack.

Despite the issues, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't worried.

“We got better,'' Prescott said. “We took a step. You go on the road and play in someone else’s practice environment, things can get chippy. But when you put that to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution. We took a step.”

The chemistry between Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb is a large part of that optimism. Prescott and Lamb connected on a few short and intermediate routes, while connecting for Dallas' lone touchdown on the day.

Prescott and Lamb's connection is more important than ever following the trade of Amari Cooper and injuries at receiver. Thursday was a positive sign of things to come for the duo, as both looked sharp all day.

Another bright spot on the day was linebacker Micah Parsons, as he continually harassed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, few could have predicted the rookie season that was ahead. Parsons wasn't just the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, but in legitimate Defensive Player of the Year conversations all season as well. Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award, but Parsons came second in voting and received more nominations than Aaron Donald.

Parsons has been showing out at training camp this offseason, and once again showed why he can repeat his dominance in 2022 with Thursday's practice.

When asked how many sacks he had during the scrimmage with Denver on Thursday, Parsons took a minute to think about it.

"Quite a few," Parsons said.

Following the practice, Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore praised the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Micah is going to do what he does,” Gallimore said. “Phenomenal athlete. Great player. Today was just another opportunity to show that.”

Dak. Lamb. Micah. There are your "studs.'' And "duds''? Josh Ball needs to be better to help Dallas as the swing tackle. The injury issues (with Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse sitting out) need to clear up. And the fights were rather ridiculous.

While Thursday wasn't all pretty for Dallas, they have reason for optimism regarding three of their star players in Prescott, Lamb and Parsons. Dallas now looks ahead to the preseason opener versus the Broncos on Saturday.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!