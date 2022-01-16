Rivalry Renewed? Cowboys vs 49ers: Live Wild Card Round Updates

The Cowboys play the 49ers for the eighth time in history, but the first time since the 1994 season

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFL's Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the 2021 season. And while the players on the field might not be too familiar with one another, the fans who cheer for the uniforms certainly are.

The Cowboys-49ers playoff history is one that tells many tales. Dallas dominated early on, beating San Francisco in consecutive conference championship games in 1970 and 1971 before the 49ers exacted revenge in 1981 during the divisional round with the now infamous Montana-to-Clark play known as "The Catch."

Then came the 1990's when the Cowboys won two of three conference championship games against the 49ers from 1992-1994 on their way to three Super Bowl titles in four years.

Some Cowboys fans today weren't even alive for any of those games, but some remember them like they were yesterday, and for them, Sunday's Wild Card matchup is just a continuation of the rivalry.

For the Cowboys, it's the first playoff appearance since the 2018 Divisional Round loss to the Rams, and it's the first playoff appearance for the 49ers since the 31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs.

Keep it here at CowboysSI.com for all the in-game updates for Cowboys-49ers in Sunday's NFL Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium.

There were no additions to the Cowboys reserve/COVID-19 list, so only linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) is missing on Sunday. The inactives for Dallas today: Neal, Nahshon Wright, Matt Farniok, Maurice Canady, Quinton Bohanna and Simi Fehoko.

The 49ers listed inactives for Sunday are RB Trey Sermon, OT Jaylon Moore, CB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Darqueze Dennard and DT Maurice Hurst. Players with injury designations are LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) questionable, LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) questionable, S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) questionable, and P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) questionable.

In-Game Updates will appear here: