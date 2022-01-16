Skip to main content

Rivalry Renewed? Cowboys vs 49ers: Live Wild Card Round Updates

The Cowboys play the 49ers for the eighth time in history, but the first time since the 1994 season

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFL's Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the 2021 season. And while the players on the field might not be too familiar with one another, the fans who cheer for the uniforms certainly are.

The Cowboys-49ers playoff history is one that tells many tales. Dallas dominated early on, beating San Francisco in consecutive conference championship games in 1970 and 1971 before the 49ers exacted revenge in 1981 during the divisional round with the now infamous Montana-to-Clark play known as "The Catch." 

Then came the 1990's when the Cowboys won two of three conference championship games against the 49ers from 1992-1994 on their way to three Super Bowl titles in four years.

Some Cowboys fans today weren't even alive for any of those games, but some remember them like they were yesterday, and for them, Sunday's Wild Card matchup is just a continuation of the rivalry.

No image description

b8a58e5e-104a-4ec5-a767-71af151bbb30-GTY_1292303636
Play

Rivalry Renewed? Cowboys vs 49ers: Live Wild Card Round Updates

The Cowboys play the 49ers for the eighth time in history, but the first time since the 1994 season

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
gregory pray
Play

Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

“Nothing to be alarmed about,” Gregory says. “I’ve had a good week of practice, flying around. I expect the same on Sunday.”

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
quinn love
Play

Source: Quinn Is 'Hottest Coach'; Cowboys' Jerry to 'Aggressively' Keep Him?

"It’ll be interesting to see if Dallas gets aggressive in trying to find a way to keep Quinn around.'' But ... how?

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

For the Cowboys, it's the first playoff appearance since the 2018 Divisional Round loss to the Rams, and it's the first playoff appearance for the 49ers since the 31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs. 

Keep it here at CowboysSI.com for all the in-game updates for Cowboys-49ers in Sunday's NFL Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium.

There were no additions to the Cowboys reserve/COVID-19 list, so only linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) is missing on Sunday. The inactives for Dallas today: Neal, Nahshon Wright, Matt Farniok, Maurice Canady, Quinton Bohanna and Simi Fehoko.

The 49ers listed inactives for Sunday are RB Trey Sermon, OT Jaylon Moore, CB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Darqueze Dennard and DT Maurice Hurst. Players with injury designations are LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) questionable, LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) questionable, S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) questionable, and P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) questionable.

In-Game Updates will appear here:

b8a58e5e-104a-4ec5-a767-71af151bbb30-GTY_1292303636
News

Rivalry Renewed? Cowboys vs 49ers: Live Wild Card Round Updates

1 minute ago
gregory pray
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

25 minutes ago
quinn love
News

Source: Quinn Is 'Hottest Coach'; Cowboys' Jerry to 'Aggressively' Keep Him?

42 minutes ago
dak mcc watch red
News

'What Do You Need From Me?' McCarthy's Cowboys Playoffs Plan for Dak

2 hours ago
slime
News

Do Cowboys Need Viagra? Or Nickelodeon Slime? Coach McCarthy Chooses

3 hours ago
IMG_9808
News

'Red vs. White': A 49ers 'Takeover' vs. Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

4 hours ago
dak ref lv
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Playoffs: Can Dallas Keep the Referees Out of It?

5 hours ago
dak jimmy dc
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Dak Prescott 'Pressure is a Privilege'

6 hours ago