Did Cowboys Finally Add 'Wide Body' In DT Quinton Bohanna? NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys continued to rebuild their defense on Saturday afternoon - but they did so in a new way, selecting Kentucky defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with the No. 192 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

"I'm a plug in the middle,'' said Bohanna, who is 6-4 and last year played at about 357 pounds.

Bohanna joins a position group that has already added new talent in the form of UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, both of which were taken in the third round. He is also the second Kentucky player selected by the Cowboys in this draft. The first was cornerback Kelvin Jordan, who was taken in the second round on Friday.

But the change? Dallas over the years has not much liked the old-fashioned run-stuffer. But Bohanna - who did show up weighing less at his Pro Day - is, at his best, absolutely that.

Bohanna was a second-team All-SEC selection last season. He played in 45 career games with 33 starts, including 27 in a row in his four-year career. He totaled 59 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, four PBUs, three QBH, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Cowboys have already selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph, UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright, LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, Marshall offensive tackle Josh Ball, and Stanford WR Simi Feheko.

The Cowboys have two more selections in the 2021 Draft. The next one comes as a compensatory pick in the sixth round, the 43rd selection of the round. The final pick will be the No. 10 pick in the seventh round. Assuming no trades, the Cowboys will come away with 11 selections.

