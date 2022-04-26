NFL Draft: Cowboys Offer Answer on Taking RB

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Stephen Jones says.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...

Even though Stephen, in Tuesday's pre-draft presser here at The Star, tried to suggest otherwise.

The Cowboys love Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. They continue to consider ways to use both of them, and we've suggested one way is to let Pollard serve as their "Deebo Lite.''

And Stephen even mentioned third-stringer Rico Dowdle as part of the roster strength at the spot.

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Jones said. “You look at Zeke, you look at Pollard, you look at Rico. We were just in with the coaches talking about that and you know those are three really strong running backs so, certainly not a position of need right now.''

So, close the door on Dallas considering two guys we know the Cowboys have looked at, Cincinnati's Jerome Ford and Baylor's Abram Smith?

Not so fast.

"At the same time,'' Stephen said, "we know that Tony Pollard is going to be a free agent and things change quickly, so that’s why you don’t ever rule out any position. ... I don’t think you ever relegate yourself to a position of, ‘Hey we’re not gonna take this.'

"You have to be open-minded as you move forward in the draft, look for where the value is and make decisions based on that.”

In addition to Pollard's contract status (why not extend him now?), Elliott’s expensive contract finally has an escape clause next spring.

Zeke and Pollard and Rico are good names. But heads-up: So are Jerome Ford and Abram Smith.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!