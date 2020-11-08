ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers may be too painful a game for Cowboys fans to endure. ... though the status of Ezekiel Elliott and Garrett Gilbert merits watching.

Fresh off a win over Baltimore, the Steelers (7-0) are one victory away from setting a franchise record for wins to start a season. The Steelers' success is a great juxtaposition to the Cowboys, who are set to start their fourth quarterback of the season on Sunday.

As CowboysSI.com was first to report, that planned starter is Garrett Gilbert, who got all the first-team snaps over the course of the week. Dallas' announced plan of a "QB competition'' pitting Gilbert vs. Cooper Rush never happened.

Meanwhile, who will Gilbert be handing off to? Again, CowboysSI.com reported that Zeke was essentially a DNP on Thursday and on Saturday morning reported that he's a "true game-time decision'' for Dallas.

RECORDS: Cowboys (2-6), Steelers (7-0)

ODDS: Dallas is a double-digit home underdog for just the second time in the NFL's Super Bowl era. The undefeated Steelers are a massive 13.5-point favorite with a total over/under of 42 points. If Dallas fails to cover on Sunday, they will become the first team in modern NFL history to start 0-9 vs. the spread.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has the best against-the-spread record in the NFL (6-1).

HISTORY: The Cowboys and Steelers have faced off in the Super Bowl three times: the Cowboys have won one (XXX) and the Steelers have won two (X and XIII). Originally, before COVID-19 caused NFL preseason cancelations, they were slated to play in this preseason's 'Hall of Fame Game' in Canton, Ohio.

DALLAS KEYS TO VICTORY:

Pittsburgh has the best blitz rate in the NFL (44 percent) and the Cowboys have struggled to protect whoever is playing quarterback. While that does not stack up well for Dallas ... The rushing game is the best shot for the Cowboys to upset the Steelers. The Steelers have only allowed one running back to rush for over 100 yards this season (J.K. Dobbins to run for 113 yards).

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott (if he plays) has to have the game of his season (or maybe Tony Pollard does) and the Cowboys defense must contain Ben Roethlisberger and force turnovers.

GAME TIME: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 8

LOCATION: AT & T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: "We're preparing with the understanding that we've got to deal with Ezekiel Elliott this weekend, and we understand what that means.'' - Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.