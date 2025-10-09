Why Garmin May Have the Perfect Golf Watch for Your Game
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear.
Let’s start here: Garmin makes a ton of golf watches.
And if you've ever tried to figure out which one to buy, you’ve probably ended up scratching your head. What's the actual difference between the S12, the S42, the S62, the S70, and all those other models with confusing names? They all look pretty similar, right?
You're not alone in this. I’ve tested, worn and played rounds with all of them. I’ve also spent too many hours comparing spec sheets, checking battery life claims, scrolling through feature updates and adding up price tags.
So this guide? It's exactly what I wish I'd had when I first dove into Garmin’s massive golf tech lineup. It’ll help you figure out which watch (or handheld) actually makes sense for you—your game, your lifestyle, and especially your budget.
Maybe you just want a simple GPS watch that tells you how far you’ve got to the green. That’s totally fine! Or maybe you’re after the works—an Amoled display, sleep tracking, fitness monitoring, the whole nine yards. Good news: Garmin's got you covered either way.
Let me break down each model in plain English. No tech jargon, no marketing fluff—just the stuff that actually matters when you’re standing on the tee box.
Jump To
- Premium Golf Watch: Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch
- Premium Multi-Sport Watch: Garmin Fenix 8 Multisport Watch
- Golf Fitness Watch: Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch
- Touch Color Golf Watch: Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch
- Black & White Basic Golf GPS: Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch
- Handheld GPS & Launch Monitor: Garmin Approach G80 GPS
- Handheld Solar Powered Golf GPS: Garmin Approach G20 GPS
- So, Which Garmin Is Actually Right for You?
Premium Golf Watch: Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch
The first watch is Garmin’s flagship golf-first smartwatch that does it all. This is the watch I personally wear every day. I love this thing!
If you're looking for Garmin's most advanced, golf-specific watch, this is it. The Approach S70 starts at $649.99, and it's the top dog in their golf-focused lineup. That means they've designed every feature and every detail around making this the best possible companion for your time on the course.
But here's the thing: It's also built as a totally badass smartwatch for off the course.
It’s not cheap, but you’re getting a razor-sharp Amoled screen, full-color maps of more than 43,000 courses, in-depth performance insights, and a surprisingly strong set of health and fitness tracking tools. In fact, this thing does so much that it’s blurring the line between a golf watch and a full-blown multisport smartwatch.
Let me break it down for you.
The screen here is a big deal. It’s easily one of the most impressive displays Garmin’s ever made, and trust me, it makes a real difference when you’re looking at hole layouts, green contours or even just checking the time. The whole watch feels more premium than any other model in the Approach series.
As for golf features, you’ve got everything Garmin has come up with and that’s saying something. There’s no golf watch out there, from any company, that’s more loaded than this one.
I’m talking wind speed and direction, a virtual caddie that actually learns your game and makes club recommendations, hazard maps, a PinPointer that shows you where the pin is when you can’t see it, stat tracking and compatibility with Garmin's shot-tracking tags. The list goes on and on.
If you’ve ever looked at a Garmin golf feature and thought, “I wonder if it does that?” the answer here is yes!
But then on the health and smart side of things, you’ve got:
- Wrist-based heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking that tells you how well you’re recovering
- Body Battery (shows your energy levels throughout the day)
- Pulse oxygen monitoring
- Stress tracking
- Smart notifications from your phone
- Garmin Pay for contactless payments
- Music storage and controls
- VO2 Max (your fitness level measurement)
- Fitness age calculations
- Daily suggested workouts
One of the most impressive things about the S70 is how good it is off the course. It tracks your training, monitors your recovery and it’ll even track your naps. Seriously, this watch knows when you’re sneaking in that afternoon power nap.
You’ve got 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode. But honestly, I wear this thing every day, and I think the battery life is actually much better than that. I’m charging it maybe once a week, tops.
Let me show you how the S70 stacks up against other watches in Garmin’s lineup. Compared to the Garmin Approach S50, this is a significant upgrade in nearly every category. You’re getting more golf data, deeper fitness insights, and a much nicer finish overall. But it’s also $250-plus more expensive, so the S70 is clearly for golfers who want and will actually use the absolute best.
Now, compared to the higher-end Fenix 8, you’re trading off some rugged outdoor tools and battery life for a slimmer profile and a more golf-focused interface. The Fenix has broader multisport features if you're into hiking, swimming, and other activities. But the S70 feels more tailored specifically to golf.
If golf is your main sport and you want a watch that brings every possible tool to improve your game while also working great as a smartwatch and fitness tracker the S70 is the one. It’s the premium choice if you’re serious about golf but still want all those smart features for the rest of your life.
Premium Multi-Sport Watch: Garmin Fenix 8 Multisport Watch
Now let’s talk about the beast. If the Garmin Approach S70 is the sleek, purpose-built golf specialist, the Fenix 8 is its tougher, more versatile big brother. This one’s for the person who plays golf, sure, but also runs marathons, hikes mountains, and probably knows how to start a fire with just two sticks.
This is Garmin's most advanced multisport watch that still plays incredibly well on the golf course. And while the $1,000 Fenix 8 wasn't designed as a golf-first watch, it absolutely earns its spot in this guide because of how much it brings to the table.
I genuinely think the Fenix 8, which wasn’t even supposed to be a golf watch, might actually be Garmin's best golf watch.
Think of it this way: If you want everything Garmin knows how to pack into a smartwatch, and you want it wrapped in a rugged, tactical-style body that feels like it could survive being dropped off a cliff, this is your watch. Let’s dig in.
You've got a bright Amoled display (or memory-in-pixel if you choose one of the Solar models), an onboard LED flashlight, full topo and satellite mapping and insane battery life for something with this much tech. Depending on your settings and which model size you pick, we’re talking multiple weeks in smartwatch mode and dozens of hours with GPS running.
The golf features are all here. You get full-color CourseView maps, PlaysLike distances that account for elevation changes, wind speed and slope adjustments, Green Contours that show you the breaks on the green, Virtual Caddie suggestions, stats tracking and compatibility with Garmin’s shot-tracking sensors. It doesn’t look like a golf watch, but believe me, it does the job and then some.
But here's what separates the Fenix 8 from the S70 or S50:
- Advanced performance metrics like real-time stamina, training readiness, and VO2 max (that’s your maximum oxygen uptake during exercise)
- Multiband GPS for crazy-accurate positioning in the woods, on mountains, or wherever else your adventures take you
- Preloaded maps and turn-by-turn navigation for trails and hikes
- Dive features on certain models, ski dynamics, triathlon support and basically every sport you can imagine
- A legit LED flashlight—it sounds gimmicky, but it’s handy!
It also has a built-in speaker and mic for phone calls, voice commands and text responses when it’s paired with your phone. Plus, you get full smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, music storage and all the health and wellness features you’d expect. We’re talking wrist-based heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Body Battery energy levels, Pulse Ox blood oxygen sensing, stress tracking—the whole nine yards.
And it’s all packed into a seriously durable titanium or steel case with three size options: 42, 47 or 51 millimeters.
Compared to the Approach S70, the Fenix 8 is more of a serious multisport tool. You're getting more fitness, training and navigation features, but you lose a bit of that golf-specific polish. The interface isn't quite as golf-optimized, and there’s no hole layout bezel or dedicated golf styling. But functionally? You’ve got all the same golf smarts.
Compared to the S50, it’s not even close. The Fenix is in a completely different league when it comes to mapping, fitness tracking, training insights and durability. Of course, it’s also about double the price, so this is definitely an "invest in your entire lifestyle" kind of purchase.
If golf is just one of many things you do and you want the most powerful, rugged, do-everything Garmin smartwatch available, the Fenix 8 is your pick. It’s for the golfer who also skis in the winter, runs marathons in the spring and needs a tool that can keep up with all of it.
This is the watch for the hardcore adventurers, the explorers, the serious athletes. And yes, it also happens to be phenomenal on the golf course.
Golf Fitness Watch: Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch
If there’s a single Garmin golf watch that hits the “just right” balance of features, price, and everyday usability, it's probably the Approach S50 at $399.99.
Here’s what makes this watch special: Garmin's finally blended solid golf tech with the features you’d expect from a modern smartwatch. And that's exactly why the S50 is so appealing. It’s not just another golf watch—it’s a watch you’ll actually want to wear when you’re not on the course. Let me break it down for you.
At its core, the S50 gives you everything you’d need as a recreational golfer. You get distances to the front, middle and back of the green. You get full-color maps of over 43,000 courses worldwide. Plus, you can see hazard views, track your scores and check PlaysLike distances (that’s when the watch adjusts yardages based on elevation changes). Want to get fancy? You can pair it with Garmin's club-tracking sensors for automatic shot detection, the watch knows when you’ve hit the ball and with which club.
But here’s what separates it from the basic models like the S12 and S44: the S50 actually feels like a real smartwatch, not just a golf gadget.
You're getting a crisp 1.2-inch Amoled touchscreen that’s easy to read, even when the sun’s beating down on you. The interface is smooth and responsive—way more polished than the older models. Trust me, it makes scrolling through maps and menus actually enjoyable instead of frustrating.
And Garmin's packed in a bunch of wellness and fitness features that add real value to your daily life. You’ve got wrist-based heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and sleep monitoring. There’s even something called Body Battery—it basically tells you how much energy you’ve got left in the tank. Plus, you can track multiple sports, not just golf. No, it’s not as loaded as the S70 or a Fenix watch, but it’s plenty for staying active.
The battery life? Pretty solid. You’ll get up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours with GPS running.
The Approach S50 sits right in the sweet spot above the budget-friendly S12 and S44, but below the premium S70.
Compared to the S44, here's what you’re getting with the S50:
- A sharper, more responsive Amoled display (the S44 has a basic LCD)
- More advanced golf features like PlaysLike distances and full-color hazard views
- Extra smart features like sleep tracking, Body Battery and even Garmin Pay for contactless payments
And it does all this without jumping to the S70's higher price tag. So if the S70’s a bit out of reach, or you just don’t need every bell and whistle Garmin makes, the S50’s your best bet.
On the flip side, compared to the S70, you're missing out on some premium features. The S70 gives you wind data, a virtual caddie that suggests clubs, detailed green contour maps and a bigger 1.4-inch screen.
The Approach S50 is the watch I’d recommend to most golfers whether you play every weekend or just hit the links occasionally. It’s perfect if you want something modern and capable without the premium price tag.
If accurate yardages, a good screen, helpful health tracking and some smart features sound good to you, then this is Garmin’s most balanced option. You’re getting the best of both worlds: a dedicated golf watch that doesn’t disappear into a drawer when golf season ends.
Touch Color Golf Watch: Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch
Alright, let’s talk about the entry-level upgrade that actually feels modern. Garmin introduced the S44 in January 2025 as their new $299.99 entry-level model. They’re still selling the S12, but trust me, this is a big step up in what it does and how it looks.
If the Garmin S12 is the golf watch for minimalists, the S44 is for golfers who want just a bit more without going overboard. Think of it as the S12’s more polished, slightly smarter sibling.
At first glance, you might not think the S44 is a huge upgrade. But here's the thing: adding a full-color touchscreen completely changes how you'll use this watch. The 1.2-inch Amoled screen is bright, vibrant and way more enjoyable to interact with than the S12’s basic black-and-white display. It's like going from an old flip phone to your first smartphone!
You’ll still get all the core golf features Garmin's known for:
- Yardages to the front, middle and back of the green
- Hazards and doglegs
- 43,000-plus preloaded courses
- Scorekeeping
- Auto hole advance
- Shot distance tracking (manual)
But now everything's easier to see, faster to use, and just looks so much better.
The S44 also brings some basic smartwatch features to the table. You’ll get text, call and app notifications when you pair it with your smartphone. Sure, you’re not getting heart rate or sleep tracking here, but those smart features are a nice bonus for wearing your watch off the course.
Battery life? It’s really solid. You're looking at up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and up to 15 hours when you're using GPS on the course.
Let me break down how this watch compares to its siblings. Against the S12, the S44's biggest upgrades are that gorgeous full-color Amoled touchscreen, a much sleeker design, and smart notifications. You're paying about $100 more, but the jump in how it feels to use and how good it looks on your wrist is definitely noticeable.
Now, compared to the S50? That's a different story. The S44 stays focused on golf, while the S50 goes full smartwatch with health and fitness features. If you care about sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, or fitness workouts, just skip the S44 and go straight to the S50.
The Garmin Approach S44 is perfect if you want a modern, touch-friendly golf watch but don’t need all those fitness features. If you don’t care about heart rate monitoring but do want something that looks and feels like it belongs in 2025, the S44 is a smart, straightforward upgrade that won't break the bank.
Black & White Basic Golf GPS: Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch
The Garmin Approach S12 proves that sometimes less really is more on the golf course.
At $200, this entry-level watch strips away all the extras and focuses on what matters most—giving you accurate yardages when you need them. You won’t find touchscreens, heart rate monitors or music controls here. Instead, you'll get a sharp black-and-white display that’s easy to read and even easier to use. For many weekend golfers, that's the perfect formula.
With over 43,000 courses already loaded, the S12 shows you distances to the green's front, middle and back, plus all the hazards and doglegs you need to avoid. You can track your scores right on your wrist and sync them to the Garmin Golf app afterward. Want to know which clubs you're hitting most? Connect it to Garmin’s CT sensors and it’ll track that automatically.
Here’s where the S12 really shines: the battery lasts up to 30 hours with GPS running. That beats every other Garmin golf watch we’re looking at here. Sure, the display isn’t colorful, but you’ll have no trouble reading it when the sun’s beating down on the fairway.
Compared to the S44, that gives you a color touchscreen and smartphone alerts, which you won’t get with the S12. Fitness tracking? That’s off the table too. But here’s the thing: you’re keeping an extra hundred bucks in your pocket. If accurate GPS distances are all you’re after, why pay for features you won't use? Next to the premium S50 or S70, the S12 definitely feels basic. Whether that’s a drawback or a selling point depends entirely on what you’re looking for.
So if you’re looking for an affordable watch that won’t overwhelm you with features? The S12 fits the bill perfectly. While Garmin’s newer models pack in more tech, this straightforward option still delivers where it counts. Whether you’re buying your first golf watch or you simply prefer keeping things uncomplicated, you’re getting solid value at this price point.
Handheld GPS & Launch Monitor: Garmin Approach G80 GPS
The G80 is kind of a unicorn in the golf tech world. It’s not a watch, it’s not just a GPS unit, and it’s definitely not your typical launch monitor. It’s actually all three rolled into one handheld device that’s totally unique.
At $500, the Approach G80 gives you everything you’d expect from a GPS and then some! Sure, it shows you distances to the pin, but it also tracks your launch data. That means you’ll see your swing speed, ball speed and estimated carry distance all on one screen. This is the only Garmin device that works as both a GPS and a launch monitor. Pretty crazy, right?
The G80's has a bright 3.5-inch touchscreen that hits the sweet spot: it's big enough to see clearly but small enough to slip into your pocket. You’ll get the same full-color CourseView maps that Garmin's watches offer, with over 43,000 courses worldwide. You can zoom in on hazards, check out green contours, keep your score and even use PlaysLike distance, which factors in elevation changes. So if you’re hitting uphill, it’ll tell you that your 150-yard shot plays more like 165.
But here’s where things get really interesting—the built-in launch monitor. It uses radar technology (think mini speed gun) to track:
- Clubhead Speed: how fast your club’s moving at impact
- Ball Speed: how fast the ball leaves the clubface
- Smash Factor: basically how efficiently you're hitting the ball
- Carry Distance: how far your ball flies before it hits the ground
- Swing Tempo: the timing ratio between your backswing and downswing
Now, let me be straight with you: it’s not as precise as those $2,000-plus launch monitors the pros use. But for the average golfer who wants to track their progress and dial in their distances, it's surprisingly useful.
When you compare it to Garmin’s golf watches like the S70 or S50, the G80 offers the same GPS course features but adds those launch monitor capabilities. What you’re giving up is having it on your wrist. Since the G80 is handheld, you won’t be using it for health tracking or getting text notifications.
But hey, if you already wear a regular watch or just don’t like wrist gadgets, the G80's a perfect alternative.
This device is perfect for players who want one gadget that does double duty. If you’re looking for a bigger screen than what smartwatches offer, plus you want something that gives you yardages AND measures your shots, this really is your only option. And if you’ve been eyeing those fancy launch monitors but can’t stomach the price tag, think of the G80 as your entry ticket to that world.
Handheld Solar Powered Golf GPS: Garmin Approach G20 GPS
I think you’ll either find the solar-powered Garmin Approach G20 brilliant or think it’s just a gimmick.
I’ve gotta say, having a solar-powered handheld is pretty cool. You won't ever worry about charging it or changing batteries—that’s a really nice convenience right there. And if you’re someone who loves the latest tech, well, I don’t know of any other solar-powered handheld GPS devices out there.
The G20 gives you distances to the front, middle and back of the green. It also shows you each green’s size and shape with a pin you can move around manually. Want to know how far it is to that water hazard? The G20’s got you covered. Same goes for doglegs. Plus, you can keep score right on the device.
The screen’s monochrome, but you can read it perfectly even when the sun’s blazing down. That’s a big deal on a bright summer day.
There's no touchscreen on this one. You’ll use buttons to get around, but everything’s fast and easy to figure out.
At $299.99, the G20 delivers basically the same experience as the S12 watch or G12 handheld. But let me break down the differences. The S12’s a watch, obviously. The G12’s much smaller and feels less substantial—kind of like comparing a smartphone to a tablet.
So if you don't like wearing a watch when you play, the G20’s an excellent alternative to the S12. And if you prefer handhelds but want something bigger and more solid than the G12, then you’ll probably love the G20.
Golfers who want something different might really dig the G20. The solar power feature means you’re never stuck with a dead device mid-round. And that screen that stays crystal clear in bright sunlight? That’s gonna be a huge selling point for lots of folks.
It’s perfect if you're the type who forgets to charge your devices or swap out batteries. With the G20, that’s one less thing to think about.
So, Which Garmin Is Actually Right for You?
There isn't one “best” Garmin golf watch that works for everyone. Some of these devices are simple and just tell you how far you are from the pin. Others? They’re basically mini-computers on your wrist with so many features, you'll probably never use half of them. And then you’ve got the tough, outdoor watches that happen to be great for golf too.
First, think about how often you play golf and how serious you are about it. Do you play once a month or are you out there three times a week? Next, figure out what else matters to you. Maybe you want to track your runs and workouts. Maybe you love getting texts on your wrist. Or maybe you just need a battery that lasts forever without charging.
Your answers will point you to the right watch. It’s like picking a car you wouldn't buy a pickup truck if you live in the city and never haul anything, right?
Garmin’s actually done a pretty good job covering all the bases. They’ve got something for the weekend warrior who plays nine holes on Saturdays, and they’ve got options for the golf fanatic who tracks every single shot. Where they’ve somewhat dropped the ball is explaining which watch fits which golfer. But hey, that’s what this guide is for.
Don’t get trapped thinking the most expensive watch with all the bells and whistles is automatically the best choice. The “best” watch is the one that does what you actually need.
Think about your real habits, both on the course and off. If you’re not a runner, you probably don’t need advanced running metrics. If you never wear a watch except when playing golf, maybe skip the smartwatch features. Match the device to your actual life, not some fantasy version of it.
Keep it simple. There’s no need to overthink this decision.