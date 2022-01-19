Did Dak Prescott Lose Comeback Player of the Year?

The Cowboys' quarterback has serious competition from Joe Burrow

FRISCO - Throughout the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the heavy favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year award. After a gruesome compound ankle fracture and dislocation in Week 5 in 2020, Prescott's rehab was remarkable and his return was high-profile.

However, was Prescott's rebound performance strong enough, despite a weak finish? After losing in the Wild Card game, did the 2021 Cowboys accomplish enough as a team to boost and boast such an award winner?

The Cowboys improved from 6-10 and a third place NFC East finish in 2020 to 11-5 and the division title this year. Prescott broke the franchise record for the most touchdown passes (37) in a single season. His eight games with a 100 passer rating and three passing scores led the NFL in 2021.

With Prescott under center this season, Dallas was first in total yards per game (407) and second in passing yards per game (282.4).

Prescott is, without doubt, a deserving candidate.

Nonetheless, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's bounce-back season has tightened the race for CPOY. At the end of the regular season, Prescott's odds decreased to -175 and Burrow's increased to +135 on FanDuel.

Burrow had to overcome a torn ACL and MCL in Week 11 in 2020. In his second season, he rebounded to lead the league in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9) while passing for 4,611 yards. Burrow led the Bengals to their first division title since 2015.

Cincinnati is still in the playoff hunt, facing the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Divisional Round this Saturday.

The Cowboys lost their first playoff game since 2019. A win would have forced a rematch from the 2021 opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Not good enough,'' Prescott said. "I take accountability for this loss. I’ve got to be better. We definitely underachieved. And it sucks.”

Over the last 19 years, 13 NFL CPOY awards have been awarded to quarterbacks. Last season, Washington quarterback Alex Smith was the unanimous winner. This year there are two players with very strong cases.

The NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season will be recognized in a two-hour awards show special on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. CT. Emmy-award winning actor Keegan-Michael Key will host from the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles, the same location as Super Bowl LVI.