Kayvon No. 1: Did Cowboys Try Trade for Thibodeaux at Top of NFL Draft Board?

Owner Jerry Jones put on quite a show when he revealed the team's draft board to the media.

FRISCO - Was Kayvon Thibodeaux the singular Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft trade-up target?

We knew going into the NFL Draft that Dallas had right about six guys about whom move-up plans were mapped out. We were also told that there was one guy in particular who the Cowboys - if he slid down from the range where they expected him to be taken - would cause them to rush to the phone.

At one time, we thought USC wide receiver Drake London was that one guy.

But now we can be fairly certain that it was Thibodeaux, the Oregon pass rusher.

One thing about owner Jerry Jones when it comes to draft time: He is honest with the media, maybe to a fault, maybe even to the point of peculiarity. And when he revealed to us his team's draft board (well, sort of revealed it), as a way to prove the Cowboys' honesty regarding their desire for eventual first-round pick Tyler Smith?

Yes, you can see that Smith was indeed the No. 16 guy on the Cowboys' board, meaning he was a value at No. 24 when they picked.

But you can also see that Thibodeaux was the No. 1 guy.

Thibodeaux went to the NFC East-rival New York Giants at fifth overall. Oh, and the No. 2 guy on the Dallas board, Alabama tackle Evan Neal, went to the Giants as well, meaning now twice a year Dallas will have to oppose the tandem of players the Cowboys thought were the two best prospects in this class.

Did the Cowboys ever try to jump up? Not really, because they pinpointed guys didn't slip. Our belief is that if Thibodeaux (and others, likely including London, who went at 8 to Atlanta) was still available at around No. 12, Dallas would've chased a trade.

Instead, they'll have to be satisfied with Tyler Smith. And, for what it's worth, satisfied that at least they didn't lie.

