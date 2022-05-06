Skip to main content

Kayvon No. 1: Did Cowboys Try Trade for Thibodeaux at Top of NFL Draft Board?

Owner Jerry Jones put on quite a show when he revealed the team's draft board to the media.

FRISCO - Was Kayvon Thibodeaux the singular Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft trade-up target?

We knew going into the NFL Draft that Dallas had right about six guys about whom move-up plans were mapped out. We were also told that there was one guy in particular who the Cowboys - if he slid down from the range where they expected him to be taken - would cause them to rush to the phone.

At one time, we thought USC wide receiver Drake London was that one guy.

But now we can be fairly certain that it was Thibodeaux, the Oregon pass rusher.

One thing about owner Jerry Jones when it comes to draft time: He is honest with the media, maybe to a fault, maybe even to the point of peculiarity. And when he revealed to us his team's draft board (well, sort of revealed it), as a way to prove the Cowboys' honesty regarding their desire for eventual first-round pick Tyler Smith?

Yes, you can see that Smith was indeed the No. 16 guy on the Cowboys' board, meaning he was a value at No. 24 when they picked.

But you can also see that Thibodeaux was the No. 1 guy.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

BBA9AF93-967E-4532-95E0-0CC1BA7EBA62
Play

Dallas Cowboys VIDEO: Jerry Jones' Frightening T-Bone Car Crash

Now that we've seen the video? It's frightening ... and shocking that Jones came out of the crash with what appears to be nothing more than a slight limp.

By Mike Fisher53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
barr ball
Play

Should Cowboys Sign Vikings Free Agent as Micah Helper?

He has been plagued by injuries as of late; that's why Barr got only a one-year deal last spring. It's likely why he's still on the shelf now. Still ...

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
amari walet
Play

Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns: Worst Deal of the Year?

But even with all we know about how the team soured on Amari Cooper, his trade - and those areas of finance, of timing, and of leverage - really means Dallas struck out in every way.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kayvon cow star

Thibodeaux

jerry 2022 board

Jerry Jones

thib neal

Thibodeaux, Neal

Thibodeaux went to the NFC East-rival New York Giants at fifth overall. Oh, and the No. 2 guy on the Dallas board, Alabama tackle Evan Neal, went to the Giants as well, meaning now twice a year Dallas will have to oppose the tandem of players the Cowboys thought were the two best prospects in this class.

Did the Cowboys ever try to jump up? Not really, because they pinpointed guys didn't slip. Our belief is that if Thibodeaux (and others, likely including London, who went at 8 to Atlanta) was still available at around No. 12, Dallas would've chased a trade. 

Instead, they'll have to be satisfied with Tyler Smith. And, for what it's worth, satisfied that at least they didn't lie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

BBA9AF93-967E-4532-95E0-0CC1BA7EBA62
News

Dallas Cowboys VIDEO: Jerry Jones' Frightening T-Bone Car Crash

By Mike Fisher53 minutes ago
barr ball
News

Should Cowboys Sign Vikings Free Agent as Micah Helper?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
amari walet
News

Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns: Worst Deal of the Year?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
jerry-jones-phone-
News

Keeping Up With Jerry Jones: Cowboys Owner New Year Not 'Happy'

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
triplets lamb
News

Cowboys No. 1 with New 'Triplets' Topping NFL Merchandise Sales

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
9AB36D00-AB86-44D7-9B20-EDB234B879B1
News

Ezekiel Elliott Reviews Cowboys 'Controversial' 1st-Round Pick

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
magic broncos
News

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Bids to Own NFL Team

By Cowboys Country Staff21 hours ago
Dak-Prescott-Calls-Jalen-Tolbert--e1651340741189
News

Dak the GM? Cowboys QB Used 'Unique Ability' in Pre-Draft Call with Jalen Tolbert

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago