Skip to main content

Micah Parsons Rips NFL: 'It Sucks!' Dallas Cowboys Star Says of Anti-Defense Bias

"How can we play football with this shit!'' says Cowboys star Micah Parsons, joining the voices of those outraged by the league's over-protection of QBs. "NFL, speak up! ... The NFL is terrible! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses.

And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players.

"I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end of a long NFL weekend filled with odd calls that have the league being accused of "over-protecting'' quarterbacks. "These (are) game-changing calls, man! It’s sucks!'

Parsons did indeed "tell us,'' all Monday long, starting with how O-linemen holding guys like him isn't called, and ending with him joining the national outrage over the "over-protection'' of quarterbacks being hit.

"How can we play football with this shit!'' he wrote. "NFL, speak up! ... The NFL is terrible! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!''

The campaign from Parsons - the star of the 4-1 Cowboys and arguably the NFL's best defensive player - began when he posted a photo of him being held illegally in Dallas' Week 5 win at the Rams.

"We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players?" Parsons wrote.

Parsons at that moment might've been referring to teammate Dante Fowler Jr., getting called for a roughing the passer on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Or ... 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dorance td was run
Play

Cowboys DEs Dorance Armstrong & Sam Williams Help: Dallas NFL's Best Pass Rush?

With the second most sacks league-wide through the first five weeks (20), the Dallas Cowboys pass rush is among the most dominant in the NFL this season.

By Logan MacDonald
jerry-jones-qb-controversy-cowboys
Play

Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott as Cowboys ready for the Eagles: “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

By Mike Fisher
58FBCA60-CD0E-4913-8272-627A861A1414
Play

Cowboys Need to Sign New TE? Dalton Schultz & Micah Parsons Injury Update

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

Parsons could also be upset about the Tom Brady debacle, in which the refs babied him on a routine sack, helping the Bucs beat the Falcons.

Or ...

Parsons could also be upset about the Derek Carr farce, in which the refs punished the Chiefs' Chris Jones for roughing even though Jones had already stolen the ball from the Raiders QB.

The crazy Brady call caused Falcons coach Arthur Smith to tell the ref that he's a "f----- b----.'' The crazy Carr call caused ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, doing the game live, to insist that NFL rule-makers change the bylaws so as to "take the dresses off'' the quarterbacks.

Parsons has earned his powerful voice, as he had two sacks against the Rams (while nursing a groin injury the Cowboys hope will be fine for the Sunday night showdown at the Eagles), bringing his 2022-23 total to six through five weeks. ... and making him among the all-time NFL leaders when it comes to early-career sacks.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dorance td was run
News

Cowboys DEs Dorance Armstrong & Sam Williams Help: Dallas NFL's Best Pass Rush?

By Logan MacDonald
jerry-jones-qb-controversy-cowboys
News

Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry

By Mike Fisher
58FBCA60-CD0E-4913-8272-627A861A1414
News

Cowboys Need to Sign New TE? Dalton Schultz & Micah Parsons Injury Update

By Cowboys Country Staff
Cowboys - Eagles 2008
News

Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!

By Richie Whitt
A206E357-C845-4408-B409-F087C2499DC7
News

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman: 'Take The Dresses Off' Remark on QB Sacks: 2 Controversies in 1?

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221010_30
News

Cowboys Opinion: Cooper Rush 'Deserves' to Start Over Dak Prescott vs. Eagles

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cooper-Rush-Ezekiel-Elliott
News

Ezekiel Elliott Says 'F'em!' to Who Don't Get Cowboys Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy'

By Mike Fisher
BDAEE466-4EB7-46A2-AB82-F467BEE3FEE9
News

Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?

By Mike Fisher