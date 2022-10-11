FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses.

And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players.

"I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end of a long NFL weekend filled with odd calls that have the league being accused of "over-protecting'' quarterbacks. "These (are) game-changing calls, man! It’s sucks!'

Parsons did indeed "tell us,'' all Monday long, starting with how O-linemen holding guys like him isn't called, and ending with him joining the national outrage over the "over-protection'' of quarterbacks being hit.

"How can we play football with this shit!'' he wrote. "NFL, speak up! ... The NFL is terrible! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!''

The campaign from Parsons - the star of the 4-1 Cowboys and arguably the NFL's best defensive player - began when he posted a photo of him being held illegally in Dallas' Week 5 win at the Rams.

"We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players?" Parsons wrote.

Parsons at that moment might've been referring to teammate Dante Fowler Jr., getting called for a roughing the passer on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Or ...

Parsons could also be upset about the Tom Brady debacle, in which the refs babied him on a routine sack, helping the Bucs beat the Falcons.

Or ...

Parsons could also be upset about the Derek Carr farce, in which the refs punished the Chiefs' Chris Jones for roughing even though Jones had already stolen the ball from the Raiders QB.

The crazy Brady call caused Falcons coach Arthur Smith to tell the ref that he's a "f----- b----.'' The crazy Carr call caused ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, doing the game live, to insist that NFL rule-makers change the bylaws so as to "take the dresses off'' the quarterbacks.

Parsons has earned his powerful voice, as he had two sacks against the Rams (while nursing a groin injury the Cowboys hope will be fine for the Sunday night showdown at the Eagles), bringing his 2022-23 total to six through five weeks. ... and making him among the all-time NFL leaders when it comes to early-career sacks.

