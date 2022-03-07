Source: Michael Gallup 'Closing In' on New Cowboys Long-Term Contract; $10M a Year?

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a difficult decision regarding whether to keep receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary.

At the same time, they are in the midst of negotiations as a way to keep receiver Michael Gallup, with one team source telling CowboysSI.com that the two sides are "closing in'' on an agreement.

In Cooper's case, his contract becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on March 21. The Cowboys would like to retain him, but not at that price point. For now, as CowboysSI.com was first to report, Dallas is trying to trade Cooper; but who will want a $20 million receiver, and a tacked on trade cost, when all NFL teams know Dallas is "likely'' to cut him if a trade cannot be created?

So Cooper is in limbo. The Cowboys have two other receivers who they would also like to retain in Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner as they try to supplement the work of CeeDee Lamb, who is under contract and figures as Dallas' new No. 1 wideout.

In theory, the Cowboys could sign free agents Gallup, Wilson and Turner for a combined cost of what they will save if/when they part ways with Cooper - a $16 million savings.

In Gallup’s case, a long-term deal might be worth over $10 million APY.

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

And there is another issue.

There is a lingering problem with Gallup regarding his availability.

At one point, he was expected to command maybe $13 million APY on a new contract via the free agent market. But that was before he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He had surgery on Feb. 10, and the rehab can conventionally take more than eight moves, so Gallup's return for the start of the season is in doubt.

The Cowboys are obviously factoring that in to their offer. And with Gallup "close'' to accepting it? He's obviously factoring it in as well.