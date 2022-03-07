Skip to main content

Source: Michael Gallup 'Closing In' on New Cowboys Long-Term Contract; $10 Million a Year?

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a difficult decision regarding whether to keep receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary.

At the same time, they are in the midst of negotiations as a way to keep receiver Michael Gallup, with one team source telling CowboysSI.com that the two sides are "closing in'' on an agreement.

In Cooper's case, his contract becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on March 21. The Cowboys would like to retain him, but not at that price point. For now, as CowboysSI.com was first to report, Dallas is trying to trade Cooper; but who will want a $20 million receiver, and a tacked on trade cost, when all NFL teams know Dallas is "likely'' to cut him if a trade cannot be created?

amari schultz

Cooper and Schultz

michael-gallup-ezekiel-elliott

Michael Gallup

ced amari gallup

Talented Trio

So Cooper is in limbo. The Cowboys have two other receivers who they would also like to retain in Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner as they try to supplement the work of CeeDee Lamb, who is under contract and figures as Dallas' new No. 1 wideout.

In theory, the Cowboys could sign free agents Gallup, Wilson and Turner for a combined cost of what they will save if/when they part ways with Cooper - a $16 million savings.

In Gallup’s case, a long-term deal might be worth over $10 million APY.

No image description

dak gallup
Play

Source: Michael Gallup 'Closing In' on New Cowboys Long-Term Contract; $10M a Year?

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

By Mike Fisher19 seconds ago
19 seconds ago
john-metchie-alabama
Play

Replacing Amari Cooper: 3 Unsung Cowboys WR Options in NFL Draft

With speculation surrounding the departure of Amari Cooper and the free agent status of Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas can look to the draft for help

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dak-Prescott-shouldshouldn_t-take-less-money-to-stay-with-Cowboys-Thumbnail
Play

Cap Relief: Cowboys to Gain $16 Million of Room with New Dak Prescott Contract Move

The "switch'' will be activated sometime between now (as we approach the Tuesday franchise tag deadline) and March 16 (the start of the NFL business year, at which time teams must be $208-million cap-compliant.)

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Will the Cowboys receiving corps be as good without Cooper as it was with him? That seems unlikely - one of the reasons this is all a difficult juggling act.

And there is another issue.

There is a lingering problem with Gallup regarding his availability.

At one point, he was expected to command maybe $13 million APY on a new contract via the free agent market. But that was before he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He had surgery on Feb. 10, and the rehab can conventionally take more than eight moves, so Gallup's return for the start of the season is in doubt.

The Cowboys are obviously factoring that in to their offer. And with Gallup "close'' to accepting it? He's obviously factoring it in as well.

dak gallup
News

Source: Michael Gallup 'Closing In' on New Cowboys Long-Term Contract; $10M a Year?

By Mike Fisher19 seconds ago
john-metchie-alabama
News

Replacing Amari Cooper: 3 Unsung Cowboys WR Options in NFL Draft

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
Dak-Prescott-shouldshouldn_t-take-less-money-to-stay-with-Cowboys-Thumbnail
News

Cap Relief: Cowboys to Gain $16 Million of Room with New Dak Prescott Contract Move

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
dak staff
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at $40 Million - But Here Comes New Contract for Rams' Matthew Stafford

By Cowboys Maven Staff1 hour ago
Fish with Tank Lawrence after the win over the Giants
News

'Pay Cut or Be Cut': Cowboys Offer DeMarcus Lawrence '$5 to $7 Million' Contract Reduction

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
TURKESTERONE
News

Amari Cooper Competition: NFC West Team to Sign Cowboys WR?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
oj dalton
News

Cowboys Free Agency: Tag Dalton Schultz vs. Sign O.J. Howard

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
tank jerry cluch
News

Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Rejects Pay Cut; Future in Doubt - Report

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago