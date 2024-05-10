Netflix Expected to Land Rights for Pair of NFL Christmas Day Games
NFL fans will likely need another streaming service subscription for the 2024-25 season.
Ahead of next week's regular season schedule release, Netflix has emerged as the "likely winner" of media rights for a pair of Christmas Day games. It would mark a major splash for Netflix in the sports streaming market.
According to Puck, the NFL delayed its schedule release to Wednesday, May 15, because the league was "in the middle of a high-stakes negotiation with Netflix over its planned Christmas Day games."
The NFL declined to comment on the reports.
Earlier this week, Boomer Esiason teased the NFL-Netflix partnership on his Boomer and Gio WFAN show with co-host Gregg Giannotti.
"Do not be surprised if the NFL and Netflix get in bed for a nice little Christmas Day football games," the 63-year-old Esiason said.
Netflix has previously streamed special events like The Netflix Cup, which merged stars from Formula One racing and the PGA Tour, along with various comedy specials including The Roast of Tom Brady. The streaming giant acquired streaming rights to WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this year.
In July, Netflix will live stream a heavyweight boxing match between legendary knockout artist Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul.
The NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET.