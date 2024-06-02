C.J. Stroud ranks Dak Prescott as a top 5 quarterback in the NFL
In the NFL, quarterback rankings are constantly dissected and debated, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud recently stirred the pot. Stroud, fresh off his impressive rookie season, shared his unfiltered thoughts on the league’s signal-callers.
And guess what? Dak Prescott found himself in Stroud’s top five in the league.
Stroud's top 5 quarterbacks were the following:
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Lamar Jackson
3. C.J. Stroud
4. Dak Prescott
5. Jalen Hurts
Stroud’s admiration for Prescott is well deserved. The Cowboys’ QB has a passer rating of 99.0, with nearly 30,000 career yards, 202 touchdowns, and just 74 interceptions in 114 games. Also, Prescott has a chance to become the Cowboys' all-time passing leader this season.
Stroud’s list isn’t just talk; it’s a preview of the 2024 NFL season. Texans fans can circle their calendars for these must-watch matchups:
As Stroud embarks on his sophomore season, he’ll face off against the very QBs he’s praised. And Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face Stroud and the Texans on November 18th on Monday Night Football.