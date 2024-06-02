Cowboys Country

C.J. Stroud ranks Dak Prescott as a top 5 quarterback in the NFL

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud thinks very highly of Dak Prescott

Dustin Mosher

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL, quarterback rankings are constantly dissected and debated, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud recently stirred the pot. Stroud, fresh off his impressive rookie season, shared his unfiltered thoughts on the league’s signal-callers.

And guess what? Dak Prescott found himself in Stroud’s top five in the league.

Stroud's top 5 quarterbacks were the following:

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Lamar Jackson

3. C.J. Stroud

4. Dak Prescott

5. Jalen Hurts

Stroud’s admiration for Prescott is well deserved. The Cowboys’ QB has a passer rating of 99.0, with nearly 30,000 career yards, 202 touchdowns, and just 74 interceptions in 114 games. Also, Prescott has a chance to become the Cowboys' all-time passing leader this season.

Stroud’s list isn’t just talk; it’s a preview of the 2024 NFL season. Texans fans can circle their calendars for these must-watch matchups:

  • Week 11: Stroud vs. Prescott (Cowboys)
  • Week 16: Stroud vs. Mahomes (Chiefs)
  • Week 17: Stroud vs. Jackson (Ravens)

    • As Stroud embarks on his sophomore season, he’ll face off against the very QBs he’s praised. And Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will face Stroud and the Texans on November 18th on Monday Night Football.

    Published
    Dustin Mosher

    DUSTIN MOSHER