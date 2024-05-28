Dak Prescott is worthy of being the highest paid QB in the NFL
Dak Prescott has consistently delivered strong performances since entering the league in 2016. His stats speak for themselves: he’s one of only three players in NFL history (alongside Cam Newton and Jeff Garcia) to achieve 100+ touchdown passes and 20+ rushing touchdowns in their first five seasons.
Additionally, Prescott’s 14 game-winning drives in his first four seasons tie him with Russell Wilson for the second-most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. His passer rating also ranks among the best, sharing the record for most 100+ passer rating games in his first four seasons with Russell Wilson.
When Prescott is healthy, the Dallas offense thrives. They consistently rank among the top offensive teams in the league. His ability to move the chains, create big plays, and balance the offense is crucial. In 2021, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. Forbes even ranked him as the fourth highest-paid athlete globally, emphasizing his market value.
In the past three seasons, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the best offense in the NFL in 2023, the 4th best offense in 2022, and the first-best offense in 2021 in points per game, according to Pro Football reference.
Dak Prescott’s consistent performance, impact on the Dallas offense, and market value all justify his status as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. As the Cowboys continue to build around him, investing in Prescott is a smart move for their long-term success. The defense has let Prescott down in the past few seasons; however, he is worth every penny that Dallas gives him, regardless of what the media tells you to believe.