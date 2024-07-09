What a successful season looks like for each NFC East team
Every summer, fans of every team dream of their team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the season's end. However, only one team gets the honor of being champions of the football world.
So, do any teams in the NFC East have a chance to be that team?
Let's take a closer look at what a successful season would look like for each team in the division.
Washington Commanders - The birth of a QB star
If they haven't already, Commanders fans need to face the facts: the franchise is in the infant stages of rebuilding.
Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is taking on the task of building Washington into a contender—something he already did during his time as head man in Atlanta.
Quinn is inheriting a team desperate to succeed and has already selected their quarterback for the future.
Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is ready to prove he has what it takes to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league before he has even taken a snap.
A successful season for the Commanders would see Daniels grow as a leader and player as the team plays more for five years down the road instead of a standout 2024 season.
New York Giants - Playoff berth
At the start of last season, the Giants hoped to build on a 2022 playoff berth. However, injuries plagued the team, as they lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a serious knee injury.
New York is ready to turn a new page, but they will do it without star running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley left the franchise for the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, leaving the Giants scrambling for help in the backfield.
While questions remain on the offensive side of the ball, the Giants bolstered their defensive uni by adding Brain Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Brian Daboll is entering his third season with the franchise, and another season of missing the playoffs will not bold well in the city that never sleeps.
The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league. So, having a QB taking up $47 million of the cap this season, the front office will expect nothing less than a playoff season.
Philadelphia Eagles - Conference Championship
Since their 2017 Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles have only missed the playoffs once (2020.)
Last season, the media crowned the Eagles offseason champions. However, they don't print shirts or give out rings for that. The 2023 season was lackluster for a team we were told had the talent to play for a Super Bowl.
An early playoff exit had the Eagles wondering how they could fix this for 2024.
This summer has been no different than the last. Folks around the league believe the Eagles have gotten even better than they were last year. While the roster on paper looks good, it is up to the names on that paper to prove those who believe in them right.
Philadelphia fans are a rabid bunch. The fanbase and possibly the front office are seeing an NFC Championship appearance or bust for the 2024 Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys - Playoff success
There's no secret about what the Dallas Cowboys have to do this upcoming season. Postseason success has not been the Cowboys' forte since Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith.
The franchise hasn't been to the NFC Championship since 1995. Three straight 12-5 seasons have resulted in zero divisional-round playoff victories.
The pressure is on in Dallas.
The expectations are undoubtedly high, but does the team even have a roster to match those expectations? The offensive line, running back committee, and wide receiving unit are all huge question marks heading into training camp. Head coach Mike McCarthy's back may be against the wall before the season even begins.
Playoff success is the only guarantee that McCarthy sees himself back on the sidelines next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —