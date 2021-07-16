NFL Draft: Cowboys 2022 Mock Addresses O-Line

Could Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have a new friend on the offensive line?

It's been a while since you would think of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line and not think of likely future Hall-of-Famers Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

But as the pair enter their 30's, it's time to consider what life without them could be like.

And while you have guys like Tyron Smith who will "play until the wheels fall off," it might be ideal for the Cowboys to select a guy who could be in Dallas for a decade or more on that offensive line and continue the consistency.

That's why in Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft, the Cowboys select Zion Nelson, an offensive tackle from Miami (FL).

Nelson can play tackle, which gives the Cowboys the ability to move La'el Collins to the interior, where he can also succeed. And if Nelson pans out, he could maybe transition to left tackle after Tyron Smith calls it a career.

According to our own Mike Fisher, the Cowboys had a lot of interest in taking tackle Rashawn Slater with the 10th pick in this past draft, but the team opted for linebacker Micah Parsons instead, so their radar has to be on the offensive line.

It's also possible that the team decides to look at the cornerback position as well. The team was also very interested in selecting Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain II before they were taken before Dallas could pick.

Other offensive line prospects taken around the Cowboys pick in the mock draft include Washington's Jaxson Kirkland, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum.

There are many directions the team can go in after the season that will certainly be dwindled down after the team develops over the season, but it's always good to stay vigilant even nine months away.

