FRISCO - Sunday's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks features more than enough offensive weapons to fill a fantasy football roster.

Two of the NFL's top quarterbacks in Russell WIlson and Dak Prescott ... Plus wide receivers, running backs and tight ends sure to throw up some major fantasy points.

What injuries do you need to know to fill out your lineup? How many fantasy points to expect from the Cowboys? Who to start and who to sit?

Let's start with the latest injury update on the Cowboys offensive line, which could have large impact on Ezekiel Elliott's rushing yards and Prescott's ability to shine against the Seahawks' defense that ranks dead last in total defense.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, who was inactive in Week 2 with neck injury, is working to be ready for the Seahawks. As SI's Mike Fisher noted on Wednesday, Smith was present, doing sideline exercises and appearing to move comfortably.

The historically excellent Dallas offensive line has not been as dominant this season. But in the Cowboys' victory over Atlanta, undrafted rookies Terence Steele and Brandon Knight started at the tackle spots for Dallas and held their own in a Cowboys offense that scored 30 points in the second half.

If Smith is back, I would think the Dallas offensive line will help projected fantasy points for the Cowboys offense. Expect Prescott, Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and even tight end Dalton Schultz to soar.

One reason why? So far this season, Seattle's defense is giving up an average of 31 fantasy points to quarterbacks.

In Week 1, Atlanta's Matt Ryan threw for a league-high 450 yards against the Seahawks. ... Followed by New England's Cam Newton's 397 passing yards in Week 2, his highest passing total since he was a rookie.

The Seahawks defense has held opposing running backs to an average of nine fantasy points, but both opponents were not run-heavy offenses. The consistent Elliott is projected for 19.8 fantasy points, a touch lower than the 21 fantasy points recorded against Atlanta.

It's a big week for Cooper, Gallup, Lamb and Schultz. The Seahawks secondary has allowed a league-high 731 yards to receivers and an average of 42 fantasy points. A highly-motivated Cooper, Gallup and Lamb are each looking for their first receiving touchdown of the season.

In the past two weeks, the Cowboys defense has given up 215 yards, three touchdowns and the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers ... So you may want to start Seattle's D.K. Metcalf if you've got him. Wilson is projected for 23.1 points on Sunday.

Around the league, according to SI's Fantasy Football Gurus:

Players to drop from your roster? Giants running back Saquon Barkley and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

Running backs to start in week 3: Chicago's David Montgomery (vs. Atlanta Falcons), Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (vs. NY Jets)

Quarterbacks to start in week 3: Atlanta's Matt Ryan (2nd in pass attempts per game), Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

Quarterbacks to sit in week 3: Tampa Bay's Tom Brady (only 8.7 fantasy points last week), Minnesota's Kirk Cousins (vs. Tennessee Titans)

Wide receivers to start in week 3: Chicago's Allen Robinson (vs. Atlanta Falcons), D.K. Metcalf (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Wide receivers to sit in week 3: Houston's Will Fuller (vs. Pittsburg Steelers), Cincinnati's A.J. Green (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Tight ends to start in week 3: Denver's Noah Fant (vs. Tampa Bay Bucs), Tennessee's Jonnu Smith (vs. Minnesota Vikings)