Scouts Rank NFC East Coaches: Will McCarthy 'Be Allowed' To Catch Eagles?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - “Is Jerry (Jones) going to let him do the job or step in at the first sign of trouble?” an ex-AFC scout asked rhetorically of coach Mike McCarthy's takeover of the Dallas Cowboys. “You have to think there will be at least a short honeymoon so Mike has to take advantage of that.”

If you read our coverage in this space, you know that we view the idea of owner Jones' presence as a "blockade'' to success as a trite one. But that doesn't mean its not commonly-held. So as the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East, done with the help of NFL scouts, moves on, finally, to the head coaches ... John McMullen writes here:

"Every team outside Philadelphia has a new head coach with Dallas finally moving on from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy, Washington bringing in former Carolina coach Ron Rivera and the New York Giants trying to stop their disastrous post-Tom Coughlin run with the unknown Joe Judge.

"The Eagles, on the other hand, have continuity in Doug Pederson, who will enter his fifth season at the helm on the heels of three consecutive playoff berths and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship back in 2017-18.''

It's hard to argue against Philly as being No. 1 in this category, though the scouts do say positive things about McCarthy - who by the way migrated his way back to The Star on Friday, leaving his Green Bay home, per NFL allowances - and what they believe he'll accomplish in Dallas. We would also add, via our scoop on the recent private team meeting in which McCarthy conducted a 45-minute session in which players took over to discuss social injustice: The new coach is putting his stamp on things in a way that is creating a positive view from players who, due to COVID-19, barely know him yet.

We happen to believe he'll accomplish it with (mostly) help from the Joneses. But we shall see, as we monitor both what McCarthy told us in his recent Q-and-A and what the scouts think of the coaches in the East, here.

