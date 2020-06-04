CowboyMaven
Cowboys Coaches Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are about to spend a lot of time at The Star in Frisco - starting Friday.

Earlier this week came the NFL's COVID-19-fueled decision to prevent teams from leaving their home bases for summer training camps, meaning the Cowboys won't be going to Oxnard, but will rather be conducting camp at home, at The Star.

On Thursday morning the league sent memos to each team with a new guideline on employee participation at team headquarters - an increase from 75 employees to 100.

That means that in states in which it is allowed (and Texas is OK with it), coaching staffs can get back to work on Friday.

And so new coach Mike McCarthy - who has been overseeing things in a virtual way from his family hole in Green Bay - will be leading the migration back into Frisco.

The club - which for most of a decade-and-half has spent summer For 14 summer training camp in Oxnard, their home-away-from home - will have to make major adjustments here. Those adjustments have already largely been mapped out, however.

“As a staff, we’re planning for a full training camp, and we’re also planning for a training camp in Oxnard; we’re planning for a training camp in Frisco,” McCarthy said on a conference call recently. “We spent an enormous amount of time in the planning phase because it is our first camp together. So we’re just trying to be ready for when the NFL and those big decisions are made that we’re not running around trying to adhere to a different schedule.”

Dallas is now ready for Plan B. 

We will see Dallas conduct a most unusual session ... with the good news being that The Star in Frisco is uniquely structured to handle the demands of a full camp, and with the bad news being ... well, all of the bad news sports and America has recently endured in general.

