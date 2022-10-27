Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin

But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver.

But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?

We have reported that OBJ has people in his circle who, due to regional connections, would live to see the two-time All-Pro, presently rehabbing from a knee injury, wearing the star.

But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with Dallas.

Such an arrangement would obviously strengthen the CeeDee Lamb-led receivers room, even if it takes until late November for Beckham to return to the field. It would also of course cost nothing to make the move …

Except for salary, obviously, and the word is that OBJ desires a contract similar to the one Dallas just gave Michael Gallup - meaning, presumably, $13 million APY.

Would that level of commitment - especially if it’s a lengthy one, as Gallup’s deal runs four years - be overly risky for COO Stephen Jones? Or would it represent exactly what Jerry Jones recently said about how he’d pick up the phone for a “Deion Sanders”-type player? 

(While also grinning while claiming he’d get in “hot water” for answering specific OBJ media questions …)

Some Buffalo Bills think OBJ to New York is a done deal. We know that Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are interested, and we know Aaron Rodgers’ Packers need help. Oh, and the Rams insist they are in the mix, even as Beckham is criticizing their lack of commitment.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Ill-get-88-on-my-forehead-ENOUGH-that-Rapper-Post
Play

Post Malone Makes Cowboys Tattoo Promise With Michael Irvin, 88 Club

The renowned rapper promised to add some numerical ink if the Dallas Cowboys earn football's ultimate prize this winter.

By Geoff Magliochetti
fields bears wash
Play

Cowboys vs. Bears: Can Dallas Contain 'Dynamic' QB Justin Fields?

Both the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys are coming off of statement wins ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

By Logan MacDonald
elliott knee lions
Play

I'm Not 'Soft!' Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears

"I’m not going to take a game off because I don’t feel 100 percent. I think that’s soft.” - Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

By Mike Fisher

Does all of this - even Michael Irvin’s valued insight - mean Beckham wants to be a Cowboy?

That’s not for certain.

Does all of this mean Beckham should get a phone call from the Cowboys?

That is for certain.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Ill-get-88-on-my-forehead-ENOUGH-that-Rapper-Post
News

Post Malone Makes Cowboys Tattoo Promise With Michael Irvin, 88 Club

By Geoff Magliochetti
fields bears wash
News

Cowboys vs. Bears: Can Dallas Contain 'Dynamic' QB Justin Fields?

By Logan MacDonald
elliott knee lions
News

I'm Not 'Soft!' Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears

By Mike Fisher
quinn bears
News

Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears 'Black Cobra' Blockbuster

By Mike Fisher
hank sheff
News

'Doomsday 4.0': Dan Quinn's Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL's Best Defense

By Adam Schultz
micah damone
News

Cowboys LOOK: Rookie Damone Clark Moves to Join Micah Parsons in Coach Dan Quinn 'Relentless' Defense

By Adam Schultz
dq gallimore
News

Cowboys Trade DTs Neville Gallimore & Trysten Hill? McCarthy's 'Old-School' Answer

By Adam Schultz
06D4C2AD-03C9-47F5-A6FB-00AE27D6ADBC
News

Cowboys Reveal 'Secret Sauce'; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS

By Adam Schultz