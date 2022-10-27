Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver.

But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?

We have reported that OBJ has people in his circle who, due to regional connections, would live to see the two-time All-Pro, presently rehabbing from a knee injury, wearing the star.

But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with Dallas.

Such an arrangement would obviously strengthen the CeeDee Lamb-led receivers room, even if it takes until late November for Beckham to return to the field. It would also of course cost nothing to make the move …

Except for salary, obviously, and the word is that OBJ desires a contract similar to the one Dallas just gave Michael Gallup - meaning, presumably, $13 million APY.

Would that level of commitment - especially if it’s a lengthy one, as Gallup’s deal runs four years - be overly risky for COO Stephen Jones? Or would it represent exactly what Jerry Jones recently said about how he’d pick up the phone for a “Deion Sanders”-type player?

(While also grinning while claiming he’d get in “hot water” for answering specific OBJ media questions …)

Some Buffalo Bills think OBJ to New York is a done deal. We know that Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are interested, and we know Aaron Rodgers’ Packers need help. Oh, and the Rams insist they are in the mix, even as Beckham is criticizing their lack of commitment.

Does all of this - even Michael Irvin’s valued insight - mean Beckham wants to be a Cowboy?

That’s not for certain.

Does all of this mean Beckham should get a phone call from the Cowboys?

That is for certain.

