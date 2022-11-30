The Dallas Cowboys' public pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the media landscape for the last month or so.

But it’s finally time for James Washington to earn a mention as well.

Coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Wednesday that Washington will be practicing today at The Star as part of the opening of his 21-day activation window.

Beckham Jr. is slated to visit The Star on Dec. 5 as the race for his signature heats up. However, his latest incident, which saw him kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles after flight attendants feared for his health, has caused quite a stir.

Despite Beckham Jr. calling it "Comedy Hour," the incident does bring to light something that the Cowboys have been good at this year: No unnecessary distractions.

Dallas is always at the front of people's minds, largely thanks to owner Jerry Jones. As our own Mike Fisher has stated numerous times, "Dallas is a marketing organization that plays football sometimes" and Beckham Jr.'s incident is one the Cowboys might wish to be wary of.

Through 11 games the Cowboys, for the most part, have been out of the headlines for "unnecessary" reasons. Team unity and togetherness have kept potential issues such as the "quarterback controversy'' between Prescott and Cooper Rush and the handing of the torch between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in check.

But with Beckham Jr., could it pop up again? With the Cowboys' season sitting nicely at 8-3, could the potential arrival of Odell hinder the bond and chemistry being built?

While the incident hasn't seemed to change the mind of the Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy stated today that it is still "full steam ahead" in the OBJ sweepstakes, his airport incident is a gentle reminder that it doesn't take much to upset the team's balance and plaster the team all over the front pages.

No doubt the arrival of Beckham Jr. would be seen as a "final piece" of Dallas' Super Bowl puzzle, but as we have seen, players that make headlines for the wrong reasons could be a distraction that this Dallas team could do without.

While we monitor that … Washington, the former Steelers wideout, doesn’t figure to make any waves. But with his training camp foot injury behind him … maybe the Texas native can in the coming weeks start to make plays.

