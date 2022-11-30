FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is stressing that the team's pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is about "now'' - about his theoretical ability to pitch in on the 2022 Cowboys' Super Bowl push.

And in that regard, a handful of NFL execs are predicting Dallas won't get what it wants.

A survey of seven NFL people via Heavy reveals two major themes.

One, Dallas, to this group, seems like the favorite.

Two, the former All-Pro wide receiver, instrumental to the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory but injured in that game and now proclaiming his repaired knee healthy ... might not be as ready as he suggests.

Before we take a sampling, our usual cautionary note: As with the Adam Schefter ESPN "report'' that was really simply a CYA "gossip'' item - "It Sounds Like Dallas!'' is empty sound-and-fury junk - we weigh cautiously the stock we put into anonymous predictions.

And why? These folks - including our buddy author @MattLombardoNFL - have nothing to lose here. It's all guessing at something that we believe not even OBJ himself knows yet.

Having said that ...

Source 1: “It sounds like Dallas (but) ... There’s no way to tell how healthy he is until he’s out there playing for a few weeks in a row.''

Source 2: “Odell’s going to Dallas. He won’t bring much this year.''

Source 3: “(Giants owner) John Mara wants the story of bringing him back and having success. ... Coming off his injury, he may give a team less than people expect. He can probably still has straight-line speed, but the change of direction and suddenness with cutting will be poor.”

Source 4: “The Giants need a wide receiver, but I’m not sure they’re going to pay him what he’s looking for. Especially having no idea what he’s going to be on the field.''

Source 5: “It sounds like Odell’s headed to Dallas. I’m not really sure what he does for them this year, though. I don’t know where he is health-wise. There are a lot of unknowns and a lot of risks with a signing like this.''

Source 6: “He’ll wind up signing with ... the Giants, Cowboys, or Bills, but for a guy with all of the concerns away from the field, and coming off a blown-out knee that happened in February, and who you have no idea what that rehab has been because it hasn’t been with any teams or at any facilities, it’s a huge risk.''

Source 7: "I think he goes to Dallas, they certainly have a need. What he actually brings is up in the air, because of the knee. But if he is healthy he brings reliable hands, a route-runner and a supplementary player to your passing offense. He’s just not a superstar, anymore.”

