Panthers Want Horn; Should Cowboys Trade Back To Another CB?

If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade back, Northwestern's Greg Newsome could be an option. And what about Caleb Farley?

It seems unlikely that Jerry Jones would be willing to move back when he could grab "his guy" in the NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys might think they're a piece of way from being a full-fledged Super Bowl contender, but they have other needs?

It's no secret that potentially the biggest need is a No. 1 cornerback. As speculated, there's an indication that South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, or Alabama's Patrick Surtain will be the selection at No. 10.

But what if Carolina takes Horn at No. 8? Or if the Saints trade up for him?

And what if Surtain goes to the Broncos at No. 9? Or if the Eagles trade up for him?

There can be contingency plans at Dallas' No. 10 slot, of course. There would be nothing wrong with "settling'' on O-lineman Rashawn Slater or linebacker Micah Parsons.

Or ... Maybe Northwestern's Greg Newsome is the ultimate consolation prize.

The other name we've discussed in this scenario is Caleb Farley, a cornerback Dallas would've liked at 10 if not for the back issues that are causing him to slip. The Cowboys, sources tell us, have given him a medical "OK'' - not full clearance in a "no-issues'' way ... but worth the risk at some point well after 10.

But Newsome? Maybe that's a trade-back that comes with no risk at all.

Lost in translation due to a limited Big 10 season, Newsome won't have the same warranted praise as the SEC stud duo. When on the field, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends best knew that No. 2 was ready to play.

Coverage was so tight, one couldn't fit a piece of string between Newsome and his target. Smooth footwork with great agility, the junior broke quick downfield and seldomly allowed receivers to gain yardage after the catch.

That is, if he even let the touch the receiver's fingertips.

According to Pro Football Focus, Newsome allowed 12 catches on 34 targets for only 93 yards in six games and 212 snaps. Even in those yardages, several came on plays longer than 15 yard before the catch and were contested play in one-on-one opportunities.

The question will be if any of the Big 10 receivers make an impact at the next level over the next two draft classes. Newsome's sophomore season was overall one of growth, but the talent was significantly better. Chris Olave will hear his name called in the first-round of 2022.

Will anyone else even have the chance?

For the Cowboys, Dan Quinn's defense will be a high-end Cover 3 set. This means if the cornerback asked to play in man, he'll be forced to play press. In zone, they'll be covering a third of the boundary side.

Newsome excelled in both press and zone during the 2020 season What defense did Northwestern play often? Cover 3.

If the injuries aren't a concerns (only played in 20 games), Newsome an ideal option for Quinn's defense. In a trade back scenario, Dallas still would find their No. 1 cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs and build a "Legion of Boom" 2.0 at the star.

The talent is undeniable. Should Dallas get a multitude of picks for trading down - depending on what is available at No. 10 (a QB?), the Patriots at No. 15 are a possible trade partner - they could win the draft is Newsome is on the clock when selecting.

Scouting measurables: 6-2, 192 pounds, 31-inch arms, 8.75-inch hands, 4.38 40 time, 18 bench-press reps.

2020 Stats:Six games played, 93 passing yards allowed, 12 receptions allowed, 12 total tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception.

Scout Says: "Smooth hips allow him to stay attached with receivers, showing excellent short-area quickness driving routes and playing intermediate routes on a lateral plane. One career interception in 20 career starts is concerning when evaluating his ball skills. Will contend for being one of the first five cornerbacks taken off the board in this draft. Scheme versatile with toughness in run support, he projects as a strong starter at the next level and top-50 prospect in the class." - SI Draft Bible

Quote: “When a team drafts me, first of all they’re going to get the best corner in the country. I don’t take that lightly. I know that I’m the best, and the reason why I know that is I can do it all. I can play man, I can play zone. I can do it all literally, and even in our scheme, we’re more of a 'let guys catch the ball in front of us and rally and tackle and not give up the deep ball.' But you could see with the way I played this season, I was not OK with letting guys catch the football." - Greg Newsome on being the top cornerback of 2021

NFL Player Comparison: Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

