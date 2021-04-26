Cowboys BREAKING: Sean Lee Makes NFL Retirement Decision

Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who many think would've risen to even greater heights had he not be plagued by injuries, said, "It's been a honor'' to represent the Cowboys.

FRISCO - Sean Lee spent 11 years working to embody what it meant to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Now he will begin his work in another area.

Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who many think would've risen to even greater heights had he not be plagued by injuries, said, "It's been a honor'' to represent the Cowboys.

Lee's statement:

"For 11 seasons I was privileged to wear the Cowboys star. We want to play forever. But today, it’s my time to walk away.

"To the Jones family, you treated me as one of your own since I arrived. You allowed me to shine and grow as a player and person. Thank you for your support and graciousness.

"To the coaches, your endless hours of work made me a better player and pushed me to places I didn’t know I could go. I’ll carry your lessons through the rest of my life.

"To my teammates, I love you like brothers. The bond of our shared sacrifice will last forever. I’ll miss the brotherhood, but will cherish the memories from the locker room following all the big wins and tough losses.

"To the athletic training staff, Lord knows you earned your money working with me. But I couldn’t have made it through my injuries without you. Britt Brown, thank you for pushing me as far as you did.

"To the fans, you lifted me up when I needed it most. I didn’t want to let you down. If there’s a regret, it’s that I never helped bring a championship back home, because you deserve it so much.

"To my family, you have always been my foundation. I love and cherish all of you. I couldn’t have done anything without your support. Mom and Dad, you showed me the right way, giving me every opportunity to succeed. To my brother and sister, I looked to both of you for inspiration. To my in-laws, thanks for all your love and support. To my wife, Megan, I love you dearly. You were there for every injury, every bad game. I never would have persevered without your support.

"To the game of football, it changed my life.

"Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle. To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful.

"Thank you, Cowboys Nation. It has been my honor.''

The honor was high, and so was the sacrifice. Lee, 34, was often the Dallas leader in tackles and also had 14 career interceptions, two of them resulting in touchdowns. His intellect as a football player was essentially unexcelled - an intellect that will serve him well should he opt to go into the coaching profession.

But the former second-round pick out of Penn State was always quick with a smiling reminder of his athleticism, too.

