LISTEN: How Can Cowboys Stop Mahomes?

    • November 18, 2021
    Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Patrick Mahomes + Twitter Questions
    For the first time in his career on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face the Dallas Cowboys.

    In just five years, Mahomes has gone from intriguing quarterback prospect to league MVP, two-time AFC champion and Super Bowl champion.

    But the Mahomes fans have grown accustomed to over the past few years has been away in the early going in 2021. The Chiefs failed to score more than 20 points in their three games before appearing on Sunday Night Football this past weekend, where the Chiefs of old began to resurface.

    Mahomes completed 35 passes on 50 attempts for 406 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. If he plays like that this weekend at home, the Cowboys will have their hands full.

    And they know it. Said Dallas rookie star Micah Parsons: “His throwing power. His ability to throw no-looks. I mean, this is a guy I like on ‘Madden.’ So my first time playing him, I’m really excited to see what he does in person. He’s just a terrific player, future Hall-of-Famer.”

    But that will be then. This is now.

    In order to neutralize Mahomes, you have to limit and contain at least one of his top two targets: wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. In the three games where the offense struggled, either Hill or Kelce was limited to less than 50 yards. It's extremely hard to contain both of those weapons, but by taking one extraordinary target and making him ordinary, you move a lot closer to your goal of beating the Chiefs. 

    Safety First? Where Cowboys Need Help in NFL Draft

    The Cowboys have sought a high-level young safety for years, and in a recent ESPN.com mock draft the Cowboys grabbed one

    20 minutes ago
    Cowboys at Chiefs Injury Update: Progress for Tyron

    The Cowboys, getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., are hoping for the return of offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

    17 hours ago

    There is also the matter of pocket containment; Dallas has put in extra time at The Star on defensive scramble drills as a Mahomes heads-up there.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss how the Cowboys might try to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

    They also slide off topic a little bit to break down some barbeque and the differences between Texas and Kansas City.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

