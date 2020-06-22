CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Source: $20 Million A Year Request 'Did Not Come From Jamal Adams'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Jamal Adams camp vehemently denies an ESPN report that the disgruntled All-Pro safety is asking for "$20 million per year'' as he seeks a contract extension and a trade from the New York Jets, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

"Those words never came out of (Adams') mouth,'' the source said.

There are certain aspects of this increasingly complex story that remain clear. To wit:

*Adams has requested a trade away from the Jets, with a source close to the situation telling CowboysSI.com last week that the DFW native's preferred destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

"He wants to be traded to the Cowboys,'' the source said.

*Adams is now so open about this desire that he's saying it to Cowboys fans while hanging around in Lewisville, Texas.

"I'm tryin', bro!'' he said to a fan on Sunday, on video.

*While the Jets insist they will not trade Adams, they have on multiple occasions either fielded offers or advertised a desire to listen to them.

*Adams feels betrayed due to constant promises from Jets management that they would negotiate in good faith a contract extension - while in fact they have not negotiated at all, at one recent point even telling the 24-year-old team captain that they wanted to check his devotion and commitment ("all-in'' is the phrase used) before moving forward.

*The Jets remain angry at Dallas due to "leaks'' they believe came from inside The Star when the two teams exchanged trade proposals last October. (Indeed, we list this - not the salary or the trade cost - as the No. 1 obstacle to a trade.) The Cowboys are being especially careful to say nothing this time around, and as we write this, haven't even placed a phone call of inquiry.

All told, the stories of bitterness add to the complexities. Where did the "$20 million per year'' tale come from? Adams' camp suspects it's a propaganda leak from the Jets. Meanwhile, CowboysSI.com reported on May 23 that Adams might be willing to give Dallas a "hometown discount'' in the form of a delay on the extension or a lower price than otherwise wished for. The assumed "wished-for'' price? Somewhere in the range of $15 million average per year (APY.)

At $20 million APY, Adams would join just five defensive players currently owning annual salaries above $20 mil: Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack ($23.5 mil), Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($22.5 mil), Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence ($21 mil), Indianapolis Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner ($21 mil) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark ($20.8 mil).

It's an argument for another day as to whether Adams - the best player on the Jets roster who, in a Dallas uniform, would become the best defensive player on the Cowboys roster - is worth $20 million. It's still another argument as to whether Adams' agent would eventually present that request to the Jets, if and when the Jets ever actually open the promised negotiations.

But that $20 million day is not here. Because contrary to the floated story, that $20 million number "never came out (Adams') mouth.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak Tender Signing: 1st Step Toward Cowboys '4-Year Fold'?

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Has Negotiations Moving In A Positive Direction; Is A 'Cave' From The Joneses The Next Step?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Sean Lee Endorsement of a Dak Cowboys Contract: 'He's Carried Us'

Team Leader Sean Lee Offers A Powerful Endorsement of a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Contract: 'He's Carried Us'

Mike Fisher

Jamal Adams Trade To Cowboys? 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

We Already Knew Jamal Adams Wish List Is Topped By The Dallas Cowboys. And Now The Trade-Minded Star Concedes, 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott to Sign $31M Tender To Make Him Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

Dak Prescott to Sign $31.409 Million Franchise-Tag Tender, Making Him Highest-Paid Dallas Cowboys Player Ever

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: Candidates For Team MVP Plus NFL Notebook

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: Do Top Candidates For 2020 Team MVP Include Leighton Vander Esch? Plus Your Top 10 Stories of the Week from "America's Team'' ...

Mike Fisher

NFL Blitzcast: Dak Deal, Lamb Status & Cowboys Ready To Cancel A Game?

NFL Blitzcast: New Thoughts On A Dak Prescott Deal, CeeDee Lamb's Status Among Fellow Rookies And Are The Dallas Cowboys Ready To Cancel A (Preseason) Game?

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Contract Watch: Hard Feelings? Deadline Looming…

Is it "Dak Prescott vs. the Dallas Cowboys''? Due to the “extended period of time” of the contract talks, do hard feelings exist between either sides?

BriAmaranthus

Whitt's End: Cowboys Facial-Recognition, Social-Distancing 'Cluster***k'

Whitt's End: From Inside The Star, Where The Dallas Cowboys Face A Facial-Recognition, Social-Distancing 'Cluster***k' - Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

coreyg77

Jerry Jones Statement Is 'Needed,' Says Cowboys DL McCoy

Jerry Jones Statement On The Subject of Civil Rights Is 'Needed,' Says New Dallas Cowboys Leader Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

The No. 1 Jamal Adams Trade Blockade For Cowboys? Jets Anger

The No. 1 Jamal Adams Trade Blockade For Dallas Isn't the Price Or the Contract - It's the New York Jets' Cowboys-Directed Anger

Mike Fisher