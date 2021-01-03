Sources: Cowboys D-Line Leader May Retire

The Dallas Cowboys hope NFL Week 17 doesn't mark their final game of the season. But if it does, it might mean the final game of stalwart defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford's career

The Dallas Cowboys, in New York today hoping for a win and a chance to extend their way into the playoffs, hope this NFL Week 17 Sunday doesn't mark their final game of the season. But if it does, it might mean the final game of stalwart defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford's career.

Crawford, 31, is considering retirement following the 2020 season, a possible closing of the book of a nine-year career that has seen him serve as a versatile "big daddy'' leader of the Dallas defensive line.

Crawford's 2019 season was ruined by surgeries on both his hips, and this year he's managed to accumulate just 14 tackles in 15 games, with two sacks (both recorded in the Week 14 win at Cincinnati). He's clearly not quite himself as he's registered no starts while playing less than 20 percent of the snaps.

But through Cowboys ups and downs, he's been a leadership cornerstone and he's generally been Dallas' second-best defensive lineman for most of his career after having been a 2012 third-round pick out of Boise State.

Other members of the Dallas Cowboys could be in similar situations in Week 17, of course. Linebacker Sean Lee is on-record as considering retirement. Three more high-profile defensive starters, Chidobe Awuzie, Xavier Woods and Aldon Smith, are free agents following this season. And the changes could go right near the top of first-year coach Mike McCarthy's staff, as defensive coordinator Mike Nolan (and maybe his entire defensive group) is under job-security scrutiny, though three straight wins and a chance at a 7-9 record (combined with a Washington loss on Sunday night) would mean a playoff berth and possible redemption.

Much has been made of the five-year, $45 million deal Dallas gave Crawford in 2015, which includes an $8 million salary in this final year of the deal. But say this about Crawford, who played tackle or end, who took on any role needed, who played hurt and played well and led at a high level: He worked to earn every dollar. And no matter what he's asked to do Sunday in New York and beyond, he's sure to continue to do the same.