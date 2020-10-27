SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

‘Tabasco Fiasco’: Cowboys Not ‘Hot’ in NFL Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - After another lifeless performance, the Dallas Cowboys' 25-3 loss to division foe Washington sent them spiraling from first to third in the NFC East and near the bottom of the barrel in Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings. 

Dak Prescott's replacement, Andy Dalton, went down with a scary injury and it seemed none of his teammates cared. Rookie Ben DiNucci could be the starter at quarterback after the concussion suffered by Dalton... Dallas (2-5) sits at No. 24. As the MMQB gang writes:

On Monday their defensive coordinator missed a media conference call because he accidentally rubbed Tabasco sauce in his eye. So that’s about where this team is at right now.

In case you missed the Tabasco incident, here is the video.

The internet had a field day.

Although, Nolan did continue his press conference after cleaning out his eye, the Tabasco stole the show - not exactly a good thing when your defense is severely lacking communication, execution and, arguably, effort. 

[READ: Sources: Cowboys Trying To Trade Griffen, Two Others]

[READ: Ezekiel Elliott Evaluates This 'Sh--tty' Cowboys Season]

After the Sunday loss, the level of discontent was palpable, from coach Mike McCarthy and members of his Cowboys team. You can watch those reactions here. 

In the power rankings, Dallas is second in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1), who landed at No. 21. The Eagles are fresh off a 22-21 win over the New York Giants. 

The class of the NFC East right now, Philadelphia is Carson Wentz pushing a rock up an endless mountain, says Sports Illustrated.

Will the Cowboys continue their downward spiral or can they find a way to turn it around? Next up, one of their most pivotal matchups in Philadelphia in a Sunday night national-TV game that could be as painful on the eyes as a bucket of Tabasco.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 10 Worst: The Good, Bad & Ugly

Dallas' 10 Worst, The Good, Bad & Ugly - The Top 10 Most Humiliating Losses in Cowboys’ History

Richie Whitt

Sources: Cowboys Trying To Trade Griffen, Two Others

As The NFL Trade Deadline Approaches, Sources Say The Dallas Cowboys Are Trying To Swap Away Griffen, Poe & Worley

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys Podcast: How Low Can Dallas Go?

Locked On Cowboys Podcast: How Low Can Dallas Go?

Mike Fisher

'Ticked-Off' Cowboys Sound Off On Loss to WFT

Are defensive coaching staff changes being talked about? Well, in the Dallas Cowboys losing locker room at Washington, it seems like most everything is being talked about ...

BriAmaranthus

Ezekiel Elliott Evaluates This 'Sh--tty' Cowboys Season

Ezekiel Elliott Summarizes The 2-5 Dallas Cowboys' 'Sh--tty' NFL Season

Mike Fisher

'The Candymen': How Do Cowboys Grow Some 'Backbone'?

'The Candymen': How Do The Sugar-Coated Dallas Cowboys Grow Themselves Some 'Backbone'?

Mike Fisher

No More Cowboys 'Candy-Coating,' Says McCarthy

No More Dallas Cowboys 'Candy-Coating,' Says Coach McCarthy After Another Embarrassing Loss

Mike Fisher

WFT Crushes Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations

Our 10 'Whitty' Observations On WFT Crushing The Dallas Cowboys 25-3

Richie Whitt

WFT Cheap Shot On Dallas Cowboys QB Dalton Tells A Nasty Story

Washington's Jon Bostic Earned An Ejection For His Cheap Shot On Cowboys QB Dalton - But In Addition To the Dallas Loss, The Aftermath Tells A Story

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Mike Fisher