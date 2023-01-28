From Boomer Esiason: "Tom Brady is a free agent, there’s a possibility. … Could you imagine Jerry Jones and Tom Brady'' together on the Cowboys?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have major decisions to make regarding quarterback Dak Prescott.

We attempt to explain here that some of those decisions are about how to massage Prescott's contract going forward.

And we attempt to explain here that some of those decisions are about how to make Prescott a better player going forward.

And ... we have attempted to explain here (with the Packers' Aaron Rodgers as our guinea pig) how none of those decisions, logically, have anything to do with trading or cutting Prescott going forward.

Nevertheless, the misunderstandings are plentiful, and the temptations to rumor-monger are, too ... so along comes former Pro Bowl QB and media personality Boomer Esiason pondering a potential Dallas move on ...

Tom Brady.

Esiason is trying to float the idea of Brady via his “Boomer & Gio” radio show, saying, "Tom Brady is a free agent, there’s a possibility. …Could you imagine Jerry Jones and Tom Brady?”

At some point in the conversation, Esiason mentions something about the dead-money penalty that makes dumping Dak a financial no-go. That's good of Boomer, because ... that is the end of that.

There are still media people pushing the agenda that isn't "untrade-able,'' and they are technically correct - because no contract is untrade-able. But in Dak's case, contrary to "reports,'' his finances are not just about the $30 million base salary it would cost his new team.

More accurately, and using round numbers: Dallas would have to eat $60 million in dead money, plus pay the new QB (Rodgers' guarantee for 2023 is $59 million; Brady is a free agent with a previously planned Bucs cap hit of $35 million for 2023). ... meaning the Cowboys would be "paying the QB position'' in 2023 about $100 million.

We won't argue that it's "irresponsible'' to fill radio talk-show time with this gunk. Rather, we will point out that it might be considered "irresponsible'' for the Cowboys to actually do anything like this.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!