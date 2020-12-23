'Tom Landry III': Jerry Won't Want Kellen Moore Dumping Dallas Cowboys For Boise State

Given Jerry Jones' View Of Kellen Moore - 'Tom Landry III,' Is How We Like To Put It - The Owner Won't Want The Coordinator Dumping The Dallas Cowboys For Boise State

FRISCO - Kellen Moore is the Crowned Prince of Boise State. Would the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator like to be King of the Broncos?

Bryan Harsin has left the blue field of Idaho for Auburn, leaving a vacancy that Broncos Boosters would surely like to fill with Moore, considered at age 32 to be one of the bright young minds in the game regardless of background - and considered even more special in Boise, with his regional tie from the start (he's from Washington State), his on-field success while there (he is the all-time winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record) and his success in the NFL (morphing from a brief playing career as a backup to his high-profile gig in Dallas).

One source tells CowboysSI.com: "I would bet Kellen is (Boise State's) first choice.''

Adds uber-connected football guru Gil Brandt, the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, via Twitter: "The Boise State job is one of the best in America. Great facilities, supportive administration, can easily recruit West Coast, great place to raise family. ... Kellen Moore would be an excellent choice.''

Despite Moore's stature, he's not especially revealing about his personal thoughts. But this week, coincidentally, he was asked about Dallas linebacker Sean Lee eventually going into coaching, and Moore, in a rarity told a story about himself.

In the summer of 2018 he was on a Hawaiian vacation with wife Julie when then-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett called to offer him a job on the staff.

"We were staring at the Pacific Ocean deciding, 'Do we really want to go right back to this grind?'' Moore said. "But, no, I felt fortunate. I felt obviously like I was fortunate to be in a smooth transition to a really good opportunity.”

It has been a smooth and fairly successful path, in part because of Jones' faith in Moore. Sources say Moore, despite his quiet demeanor, has accumulated power here inside The Star - power permitted by the Joneses. When new head coach Mike McCarthy came aboard and expressed a desire to retain Moore (one of just a handful of Garrett staffers who even got to interview with the new coach)?

More power for Moore.

The concept is being treated seriously enough here at The Star that head coach Mike McCarthy found himself addressing it on Wednesday.

"I have not talked to Kellen yet about it, which is not abnormal. Wednesday's a busy day where you're putting in the game plan," McCarthy said. "But, I'm sure, if there's something to talk about we'll definitely talk about it. I think with anything (involving) career advancement you just handle those opportunities on an individual basis."

Moore is reportedly at the end of his contract in Dallas, but that's not really an issue. Nor, if our source is correct, is Boise State's wish an issue (though some could argue their athletic director vacancy should be filled before they hire a coach). The issue is what Julie and Kellen Moore - high school sweethearts back home - want (college vs. pros, homecoming success, recruiting grind) ... and how much Jerry Jones will fight to help the Moores decide to stay.

People around The Star, due to Jerry's love for Moore, have half-jokingly referred to the young coach as "Jerry's Tom Landry III.'' (Garrett, of course, was Jones' first "Next Landry.'')

And that's what this might come down to: Does Kellen Moore want to be The Next King of the Broncos in Boise? Or The Next Landry of the Cowboys in Dallas?