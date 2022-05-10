Skip to main content

T.J. Vasher Big Chance: Which Veterans Will Work in Cowboys Rookie Minicamp?

All eyes on the top rookies from the recent NFL Draft? Of course. But also ...

FRISCO - Rookie minicamp is set to begin this Friday for the Dallas Cowboys, complete with media access in the locker room on both Friday and Saturday - and yes, CowboysSI.com will be inside The Star, as always.

And so will a handful of Cowboys "veterans'' who will be part of the rookie group debut ... with the young vets' participation a frank sign of where they are in their careers.

All eyes on the top rookies from the recent NFL Draft? Of course. First-round offensive lineman Tyler Smith, second-round defensive end Sam Williams and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert are already being penciled in as early-season contributors for the Cowboys, who are trying to reload their roster after a 12-5 season that ended with an early ouster from the 2021 NFL playoffs.

But in addition to the interest in seeing and talking to this year’s draft class, and in seeing and talking to the collection of intriguing undrafted free agents, there will be at least seven other guys in attendance who already know their way around The Star or the NFL.

tj vasher

Vasher

naggar ut

Naggar

cowboys star camp stretch

Cowboys practice

Among the "veterans" expected to be on hand for the Cowboys' rookie minicamp this week will be:

O-lineman Isaac Alarcon

Safety Tyler Coyle

D-lineman Austin Faoliu

O-lineman Braylon Jones

Kicker Chris Naggar

Scroll to Continue

No image description

0C5A79F3-E9C0-454D-8C3C-DCBFBAA82874
Play

Tom Brady To (Someday) Replace Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman at FOX

Tom Brady is set to take over the primetime role on Fox following his retirement

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
Play

Dak vs. Vick: Dallas Cowboys QB Better Than Falcons Legend?

A Michael Vick vs. Dak Prescott debate is going viral on Twitter

By Timm Hamm16 hours ago
16 hours ago
sam jpp
Play

Cowboys Draft DE Sam Williams; Still Need to Sign Jason Pierre-Paul?

There are hints that the Cowboys were ready to make amends with an old enemy before Sam Williams came along.

By Geoff Magliochetti16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Receiver Brandon Smith

Receiver T.J. Vasher

There are those inside the building who still think Vasher, the tall Texas Tech product, can play in the NFL. Vasher, who grew up in Wichita Falls, is 6-6, 218 and has a 84-inch wingspan - the longest out of any wide receiver or tight end in the 2021 class. He went undrafted last year; his Red Raiders stats were not consistently great. But he stands out, in at least one way, on the practice field due to his size.

Also, Coyle has already proven that he might be a special-teams helper. And Naggar, the DFW native who kicked at Texas and at SMU, has a chance to be involved in the competition for a real job.

NFL teams frequently use their rookie minicamp as a sort of "tryout'' for young vets, or, as in the case here, as a chance for guys with promise to accelerate their learning curve. In that sense, the "rookie minicamp'' isn't just for rookies.

Following these sessions, the Cowboys’ OTAs will take place May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, and June 9-10. Mandatory minicamp for veterans will be held June 14-16, with training camp in Oxnard to begin in late July.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

0C5A79F3-E9C0-454D-8C3C-DCBFBAA82874
News

Tom Brady To (Someday) Replace Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman at FOX

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Dak vs. Vick: Dallas Cowboys QB Better Than Falcons Legend?

By Timm Hamm16 hours ago
sam jpp
News

Cowboys Draft DE Sam Williams; Still Need to Sign Jason Pierre-Paul?

By Geoff Magliochetti16 hours ago
USATSI_17386410
News

Giants Cut CB James Bradberry; With Kelvin Joseph Problem, Should Cowboys Sign?

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
damone star
News

Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark Named 'Worst Pick': NFL Draft

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
troy buck dak
News

WATCH: Troy Aikman With Cowboys Dak Prescott, Announces NFL 'Monday Night Football' Doubleheader

By Mike FisherMay 9, 2022
jerry crash
News

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Cleared in Car Crash; 'Door Dash' Guy Illegal Turn

By Mike FisherMay 9, 2022
0C09FC1A-7234-4069-AF5C-BDF7069B3369
News

Earl Thomas Threatens To ‘Poison’ Wife And Kids; Felony Arrest Warrant Issued

By Mike FisherMay 8, 2022