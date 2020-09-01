WATCH: Cowboys Scrimmage - Dak Prescott Best Throw Of The Day

ARLINGTON - As Dallas Cowboys team leader Dak Prescott works to learn and then master this new offense under new coach Mike McCarthy, some things have remained the same.

In Dak's case, "leadership'' and "logic'' still prevail.

For instance, why did Prescott help lead the charge of players who have spent the month living at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, adjacent to the team's HQ at The Star?

"The healthiest team wins,'' said the QB, acknowledging the challenges of COVID-19. "We’ve come together as leaders and taken on this option."

And how many Cowboys players have done so, with plans to stay at the hotel for the duration of camp?

"Ninety percent of the guys,'' Dak said. "It's about trying to stay as safe as I can, as healthy as I can.''

The bubble on Sunday moved here, to AT & T Stadium in Arlington, and naturally, Prescott was again at the center of the work in this scrimmage. One standout feature of his performance in training camp: The red-clad QB running left and then squaring up and throwing darts and teardrops.

Another: Just running.

But the best throw - and catch - of the night? From the pocket.

With the Cowboys' bevy of pass-catching weapons, one would assume that the "throw of the night'' would be grabbed by the likes of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup or CeeDee Lamb.

But on this night? Fourth-year guy Noah Brown, who has played in just 21 games in three years due to injuries, bobbed to the top with a TD catch. He didn't wear a number on his jersey; nobody did. But bobbed to the top he did.

Said coach Mike McCarthy: "I don't think there's been a practice where (Brown) hasn't jumped out and made a play."

The bubble was on the move, and so is Prescott, who has made contributions so extensive (hopefully $31.409 million worth of contributions) that he's even built a football field in his new backyard in Prosper.

But Prescott in the pocket matters, too. And he was very good here ... in a real stadium, albeit a bubble-like stadium - with a target in Noah Brown that certainly figures as a top-five receiver on a team planning on keeping six.