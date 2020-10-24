SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

GAMEDAY: What's Cowboys Key to Win at Washington?

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the Washington Football Team. The NFC East foes own one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history and Dallas leads the all-time series, 43-73-2. This season, remarkably, the 2-4 Cowboys and 1-5 Washington both are jockeying for position and very much in the running at the division crown.

RECORDS: Cowboys (2-4), Washington Football Team (1-5)

ODDS: After opening as 3.5-point underdogs, the line has shifted to a pick em with a 46-point total over/under

BETTING TRENDS: The Cowboys are 0-6 against the spread this season.

READ MORE: Betting Odds: Will Cowboys Finally Cover A Spread?

STAT: The Washington Football Team has struggled to score points this season, ranking 30th in scoring at 18 points per game.

FUN FACT: Rookie CeeDee Lamb is the first player in NFL history to begin a career with at least five receptions in six consecutive games.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has four interceptions this season, tying him with Xavien Howard for the most in the league.

A WELCOME ADDITION: On Sunday, the Cowboys could be getting some help on the line with the addition of Randy Gregory. The defensive end's last played in a game came in the 2018 NFL Playoffs due to substance-abuse related suspensions. 

“I’m excited to get Randy back," said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "He’s got those fresh legs. He just looks better than I’ve ever seen him."

Gregory is a strong candidate to dress. Not available is guard Zack Martin, still going through concussion protocol.

READ MORE: Gross: Dallas Cowboys' Problems Reflected In SI NFL Power Rankings

DALLAS KEY TO VICTORY: In a season where everything seems to be going wrong for the Cowboys ... What has to go right for Dallas on Sunday to come back to Texas with a win?

Last week my key to victory was Elliott. The star running back fumbled in back-to-back drives and the Cowboys lost. Quarterback Andy Dalton also threw two interceptions. And then the entire organization fumbled in response to reports of conflict between coaches and players.

READ MORE: Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

READ MORE: Cowboys' McCarthy Responds to Players: 'Talk To Me'

Against the Washington Football Team, the key to victory is simple: no turnovers. 

Through six weeks, the Cowboys have given the ball away a league-high 15 times (6 interceptions, 9 fumbles). The Cowboys are on-paper the much more talented team, even with a depleted offensive line, and if they take care of the ball the Cowboys will win. 

GAME TIME: 3:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 26th

LOCATION: Fed Ex Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “I think if you’re going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you’re an absolute coward. Simple as that. Own up to it.” - Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on his "anonymous sources'' teammates.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak Prescott And His Future With Dallas

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams?

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams? Plus Our Preview of NFL Week 7 at Washington

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update For NFL Week 7

Mike Fisher

Cowboys ‘More Likely’ to Make An NFL Deadline Trade?

Can The Dallas Cowboys Make An NFL Deadline Trade? We Review Owner Jerry Jones’ Thoughts and List The Candidates - And The Obstacles

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Emmitt Solution To The Zeke Problem

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys Fumbling? The Emmitt Solution To The Zeke Problem, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant To Sign With Baltimore Ravens

'You Know It!' Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Was Upbeat About His Summer Baltimore Tryout; Now He's Signing With The Ravens

Mike Fisher

Washington Pass-Rush Talk; Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Injury Update

Locked On Cowboys: Pass-Rush Talk - From Washington, and From Dallas, An Aldon Smith Injury Update

Mike Fisher

Jaylon Smith On His Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Jaylon Smith, With Paige Hathaway, On His Dallas Cowboys, His Cryo Business & 'The Vote'

Mike Fisher

NFC East Champ: How Many Wins Do Cowboys Need?

To Be The NFC East Champ In 2020, Just How Many Wins Do The Dallas Cowboys - Or Any Of The Other Wobbly Contenders - Need?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Injury Report: Concern For Aldon Smith?

The Dallas Cowboys released their injury report on Thursday afternoon, with Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith appearing as a surprise addition.

Matt Galatzan