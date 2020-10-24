FRISCO - On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the Washington Football Team. The NFC East foes own one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history and Dallas leads the all-time series, 43-73-2. This season, remarkably, the 2-4 Cowboys and 1-5 Washington both are jockeying for position and very much in the running at the division crown.

RECORDS: Cowboys (2-4), Washington Football Team (1-5)

ODDS: After opening as 3.5-point underdogs, the line has shifted to a pick em with a 46-point total over/under

BETTING TRENDS: The Cowboys are 0-6 against the spread this season.

STAT: The Washington Football Team has struggled to score points this season, ranking 30th in scoring at 18 points per game.

FUN FACT: Rookie CeeDee Lamb is the first player in NFL history to begin a career with at least five receptions in six consecutive games.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has four interceptions this season, tying him with Xavien Howard for the most in the league.

A WELCOME ADDITION: On Sunday, the Cowboys could be getting some help on the line with the addition of Randy Gregory. The defensive end's last played in a game came in the 2018 NFL Playoffs due to substance-abuse related suspensions.

“I’m excited to get Randy back," said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "He’s got those fresh legs. He just looks better than I’ve ever seen him."

Gregory is a strong candidate to dress. Not available is guard Zack Martin, still going through concussion protocol.

DALLAS KEY TO VICTORY: In a season where everything seems to be going wrong for the Cowboys ... What has to go right for Dallas on Sunday to come back to Texas with a win?

Last week my key to victory was Elliott. The star running back fumbled in back-to-back drives and the Cowboys lost. Quarterback Andy Dalton also threw two interceptions. And then the entire organization fumbled in response to reports of conflict between coaches and players.

Against the Washington Football Team, the key to victory is simple: no turnovers.

Through six weeks, the Cowboys have given the ball away a league-high 15 times (6 interceptions, 9 fumbles). The Cowboys are on-paper the much more talented team, even with a depleted offensive line, and if they take care of the ball the Cowboys will win.

GAME TIME: 3:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 26th

LOCATION: Fed Ex Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “I think if you’re going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you’re an absolute coward. Simple as that. Own up to it.” - Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on his "anonymous sources'' teammates.