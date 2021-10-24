When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday.

FRISCO - As CowboysSI.com has reported, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spend much of last week here inside The Star rehabbing his right calf strain with every intent on working through this bye week and then playing on Halloween weekend at Minnesota.

But his work will apparently not extend to the practice field until after Monday.

Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday. As NFL Network reports, "the team will monitor him closely to make sure he's moving like himself and not putting himself at risk of a relatively minor issue turning into something more.''

And it is indeed a "relatively minor issue,'' with CowboysSI.com breaking the news of the MRI results last Monday, an exam that showed Prescott having sustained a mild straight on the game-winning throw in the 35-29 OT win at New England.

Is Dak playing against the Vikings?

"That's the goal,'' the source said.

NFL Network has confirmed our report of Dak's rehab sessions, adding, "Prescott has mostly worked out in the pool. He's been able to do all of his footwork drills and running while in the pool, rarely on solid ground. That's all to make sure he doesn't aggravate the calf injury.''

"I'll be fine,'' said Prescott, who started the week wearing a protective boot and this weekend attended a Dallas Stars NHL game, obviously enjoying himself.

Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman, by the way, having been there and done that, agrees that Prescott will likely be fine for Week 8.

“The great thing about playing quarterback relative to other positions is unless you just can’t throw the ball - if something is wrong with your shoulder or elbow or something of that nature - then you can manage the injuries a little bit better,” Aikman said. “My guess is the calf is not going to be 100-percent (yet), but if he goes into the game and knows he can’t run, then he won’t run. He’ll just get rid of the football. So you’re able to manage it ...''

Aikman, now the lead analyst at FOX and speaking on KTCK/1310 The Ticket, had his own calf injury in 1995. He exited the early-season game at Washington, but played the next week ... and threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Packers.

“The timing obviously is good for him,” Aikman said. “I feel he’ll play. ... I don’t see it impacting him other than potentially his ability to scramble. But they’ve got so many weapons and such a great offensive line and everything else, he doesn’t have to scramble. They’ll get around that just fine.”

The Cowboys are 5-1 and riding high, Prescott's dazzling performance through six games putting him in the MVP conversation and triggering Super Bowl talk from experts. Assuming Prescott plays this week? They will have caught a break, just like the bye week itself represents a break.

