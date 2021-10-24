    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    When Will Dak Prescott Injury Allow Return to Dallas Cowboys Practice?

    Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday.
    Author:

    FRISCO - As CowboysSI.com has reported, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spend much of last week here inside The Star rehabbing his right calf strain with every intent on working through this bye week and then playing on Halloween weekend at Minnesota.

    But his work will apparently not extend to the practice field until after Monday.

    Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday. As NFL Network reports, "the team will monitor him closely to make sure he's moving like himself and not putting himself at risk of a relatively minor issue turning into something more.''

    And it is indeed a "relatively minor issue,'' with CowboysSI.com breaking the news of the MRI results last Monday, an exam that showed Prescott having sustained a mild straight on the game-winning throw in the 35-29 OT win at New England.

    Is Dak playing against the Vikings?

    "That's the goal,'' the source said.

    NFL Network has confirmed our report of Dak's rehab sessions, adding, "Prescott has mostly worked out in the pool. He's been able to do all of his footwork drills and running while in the pool, rarely on solid ground. That's all to make sure he doesn't aggravate the calf injury.''

    "I'll be fine,'' said Prescott, who started the week wearing a protective boot and this weekend attended a Dallas Stars NHL game, obviously enjoying himself.

    No image description

    dak stars
    Play

    When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

    Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday.

    20 seconds ago
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    Play

    How Much is Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Fined Goodbye Wave at Patriots?

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    8 hours ago
    tmz
    Play

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles 'Beef' Over NBA's Ben Simmons?

    "All these Philly athletes tryna s--t on (Ben) Simmons for extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity," Cowboys WR Noah Brown says.

    18 hours ago

    Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman, by the way, having been there and done that, agrees that Prescott will likely be fine for Week 8.

    “The great thing about playing quarterback relative to other positions is unless you just can’t throw the ball - if something is wrong with your shoulder or elbow or something of that nature - then you can manage the injuries a little bit better,” Aikman said. “My guess is the calf is not going to be 100-percent (yet), but if he goes into the game and knows he can’t run, then he won’t run. He’ll just get rid of the football. So you’re able to manage it ...''

    Aikman, now the lead analyst at FOX and speaking on KTCK/1310 The Ticket, had his own calf injury in 1995. He exited the early-season game at Washington, but played the next week ... and threw for 316 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Packers.

    “The timing obviously is good for him,” Aikman said. “I feel he’ll play. ... I don’t see it impacting him other than potentially his ability to scramble. But they’ve got so many weapons and such a great offensive line and everything else, he doesn’t have to scramble. They’ll get around that just fine.”

    The Cowboys are 5-1 and riding high, Prescott's dazzling performance through six games putting him in the MVP conversation and triggering Super Bowl talk from experts. Assuming Prescott plays this week? They will have caught a break, just like the bye week itself represents a break.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak stars
    News

    When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

    20 seconds ago
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    News

    How Much is Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Fined Goodbye Wave at Patriots?

    8 hours ago
    tmz
    News

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles 'Beef' Over NBA's Ben Simmons?

    18 hours ago
    troy-aikman-dak-prescott-01102019-usnews-getty-ftr_ii3xesboxw21bw7w59fvlajj
    News

    Dak's QB Calf Injury? Aikman's 'Been There, Done That'

    Oct 23, 2021
    jerry jones phone
    News

    Cowboys Trade? Did Jerry 'Drop Huge Hint'?

    Oct 22, 2021
    dak pats calf
    News

    Patriots Legend Reviews Cowboys Win: 'Shameful'

    Oct 22, 2021
    Cowboys - McCarthy Patriots
    News

    LISTEN: Do Cowboys Need No. 1 Seed?

    Oct 22, 2021
    ED7B0EE4-5AB9-456D-85FB-BC6DB155FC7A
    News

    Cowboys' Gregory Reveals How 'Trash' Helps Him Win

    Oct 22, 2021