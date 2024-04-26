Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Did Not Seem To Like The Cowboys First Round Selection
Dallas Cowboys fans were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions on draft night, but linebacker Micah Parsons' reaction stole the show. When the team opted to trade down from the 24th pick and select offensive tackle Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma at number 29, Parsons' on-camera confusion went viral.
The Cowboys surprised many by trading down with the Detroit Lions, acquiring pick number 29 and a third-round pick (number 73) in exchange for their original 24th pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection. While the move bolstered the offensive line depth, Parsons' reaction on a live stream hinted at disappointment.
RELATED: WATCH Dallas Cowboys First-Round NFL Draft Pick Tyler Guyton Arrives In Frisco
Tyler Guyton, a 6'7", 325-pound tackle from Oklahoma, brings size and experience to the Cowboys' offensive line. At 22 years old, he's considered pro-ready and possesses a strong technical skillset. However, his selection might not have been the high-impact move Parsons, and perhaps some fans, were anticipating.
The Cowboys have more draft left to pick up starters at RB and WR.
Updated Cowboys Draft Picks:
Round 1, Pick 29 (via Detroit Lions): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Round 2, Pick 56
Round 3, Pick 73 (from Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions)
Round 3, Pick 87
Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory selection)
Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory selection
Round 7, Pick 233 (via Las Vegas Raiders)
Round 7, Pick 244