FRISCO - An "embarrassment of riches.'' We thought that about the Dallas Cowboys roster, and especially the CeeDee Lamb-infused receiving corps.

The start of Cowboys training camp here at The Star does nothing to dissuade us.

READ MORE: Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of Unblockable Crew

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning take an updated look at the Dallas Cowboys roster by checking in with each position to see where the team stands at the start of training camp.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into their positional check-in, starting with the QBs. Landon and John delve into their opinions surrounding Dak Prescott’s contract while also commenting on Andy Dalton and the rest of the QBs on the roster.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are 'Seeing Red'

READ MORE: First Look: Cowboys Reveal Starting Lineups At Camp Practice

Then the guys jump into running back, where John gives a dark horse back that he enjoys while Landon discusses the potential answers for the Cowboys at fullback with Jamize Olawale opting out.

And ah yes, at wide receiver, the guys discuss the embarrassment of riches the Cowboys have in their top three while discussing their favorites to fill in the spots behind the top three.

At tight end, the guys discuss how Blake Jarwin could perform as the starter while also discussing the overall depth at the position. Finishing up the offensive side of the ball, the guys dive into the left guard and center competitions while heaping praise on Tyron Smith and La’el Collins.

On the defensive side of the ball, Landon and John start on the defensive line. John elaborates on why signing Everson Griffen was such a savvy move by Dallas and Landon discusses how Aldon Smith can fit into the rotation. At linebacker, the guys discuss whether Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith can bounce back from a slightly disappointing season.

And in the secondary, the guys discuss how the CB competition could shake out while providing some expectations on Trevon Diggs. And they finish up with the safety position.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return soon to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys’ 2020 season. But click above now and ... Join us!