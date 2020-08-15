SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Best Coast Pod: CeeDee & The 'Embarrassment Of Riches'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - An "embarrassment of riches.'' We thought that about the Dallas Cowboys roster, and especially the CeeDee Lamb-infused receiving corps.

The start of Cowboys training camp here at The Star does nothing to dissuade us.

READ MORE: Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of Unblockable Crew

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning take an updated look at the Dallas Cowboys roster by checking in with each position to see where the team stands at the start of training camp.

best coast

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into their positional check-in, starting with the QBs. Landon and John delve into their opinions surrounding Dak Prescott’s contract while also commenting on Andy Dalton and the rest of the QBs on the roster. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are 'Seeing Red'

READ MORE: First Look: Cowboys Reveal Starting Lineups At Camp Practice

Then the guys jump into running back, where John gives a dark horse back that he enjoys while Landon discusses the potential answers for the Cowboys at fullback with Jamize Olawale opting out. 

And ah yes, at wide receiver, the guys discuss the embarrassment of riches the Cowboys have in their top three while discussing their favorites to fill in the spots behind the top three. 

At tight end, the guys discuss how Blake Jarwin could perform as the starter while also discussing the overall depth at the position. Finishing up the offensive side of the ball, the guys dive into the left guard and center competitions while heaping praise on Tyron Smith and La’el Collins.

On the defensive side of the ball, Landon and John start on the defensive line. John elaborates on why signing Everson Griffen was such a savvy move by Dallas and Landon discusses how Aldon Smith can fit into the rotation. At linebacker, the guys discuss whether Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith can bounce back from a slightly disappointing season. 

And in the secondary, the guys discuss how the CB competition could shake out while providing some expectations on Trevon Diggs. And they finish up with the safety position.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return soon to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys’ 2020 season. But click above now and ... Join us!

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Camp Notebook: ‘They Let ‘Em Out Of Their Cage!’

Dallas Cowboys Day 1 Camp Notebook: ‘They Let ‘Em Out Of Their Cage!’

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Tank Lawrence Q-&-A, From Proud Papa To Popsicles

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Tank Lawrence Q-&-A, From Proud Papa To Popsicles

Mike Fisher

First Look: Cowboys Reveal Starting Lineups At Training Camp Practice

First Look: Dallas Cowboys Reveal Starting Lineups At Training Camp Practice Here At The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Tyrone Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Tyrone Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are ‘Seeing Red’

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Why Dak Prescott & The QBs Are ‘Seeing Red’

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: My Walk Through Cowboys HQ With Some Of Jerry Jones' 'Grace'

Whitt's End: My Walk Through Dallas Cowboys HQ At The Star With Some Of Jerry Jones' 'Grace'; DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Charity Effort Continues With 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Charity Effort Continues With 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: The Upsides - And Downfalls - Of Everson Griffen

Dallas Cowboys Camp: The Upsides - And Downfalls - Of Newly-Acquired DE Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

NFL On Saturdays? ‘I Drink Your Milkshake’

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of Two First-Teamers In New O-Line

Mike Fisher