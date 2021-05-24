Do Cowboys Have Room For 1 More Impact WR?

Will the 'Big 3' dominate the stats again? Or will a No. 4 enter the equation? Cowboys Blitzcast

FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys have room for yet another "impact'' wide receiver? And no, we are not talking about Julio Jones.

The wide receiver position was not one that the Cowboys needed to worry much about in 2020. There was talent and there was depth. The ‘Big 3’ of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb is maybe the most talented trio in the league at that position gathered on one team.

But what if there’s a fourth member of the group that we might have forgotten about? One who we need to pay more attention to in 2021?

Cedrick Wilson is that name. (And some would argue that rookie Simi Fehoko - and his "light up the league'' connection - merits mention here as well.)

