Zeke Speaks: Should Cowboys Start Pollard?

Ezekiel Elliott has a response to those who think Tony Pollard should start at running back in NFL Week 16 vs. the Eagles - and 'Locked On Cowboys' has thoughts as well

FRISCO - Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the Week 15 win over the 49ers due to his nasty calf contusion - and while he is practicing here at The Star on Christmas Eve in preparation for this Sunday, he is limited. Meanwhile, replacement Tony Pollard played very well last week - and as Zeke is the first to say, is "a special back.''

So all things considered, should Pollard start in NFL Week 16 vs. the visiting Philadelphia Eagles?

“I don’t really pay much attention to (the discussion),” Elliott said. “I don’t really know what to say to it. Tony is a great back, though. As you saw (last) weekend, he’s special. He can do some great things.''

It's true that Pollard had 69 yards rushing, another 63 yards receiving, and two total touchdowns in the victory over San Francisco. But Elliott is the one who has earned the "special'' tag - even if the two-time rushing champion is having a down year.

And that's where the bright minds of our guys on the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool, come in. There is a smart way to use both runners, right?

There is also a smart evaluation to be had regarding starting QB Andy Dalton, and another one to be had regarding linebacker Sean Lee and what might be his final home game. ... and yes, our "Locked on Podcast'' takes you inside of all of it.

READ MORE: 'I'm Addicted To It': Sean Lee Will Start For Cowboys Vs. Eagles

There are also, regarding Zeke, issues of the dollars and sense of it all - and many misunderstandings about it all. There is escapability built into his contract (see below) ... and there is also value in his play, as Elliott himself points out.

READ MORE: Could Cowboys Trade 'Our Best Player' Ezekiel Elliott To Jets?

“At the end of the day, those (critics) aren’t the people signing my checks,'' Elliott said. "Those aren’t the cats that are making the final decision. So I think there’s a reason they’re not the ones making those decisions. So I mean I don’t think it really matters. It doesn’t really hold much with me what people outside the building are saying. All that matters to us is the people inside this building.”

And Elliott and Pollard, who are both in the building, can also, logic says, both be on the field.