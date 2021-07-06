'Hard Knocks': Can Cowboys Fans Relax & Enjoy?

The Dallas Cowboys make their third appearance on Hard Knocks since 2002. What should we really be paying attention to? – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. And they’re being featured on the 20th-anniversary edition of HBO’s "Hard Knocks.'' Maybe we should skip the angst and just enjoy Jerry Jones' show?

The Cowboys enter the 2021 season trying to put the forgettable-for-so-many-reasons 2020 season behind them. Mike McCarthy finally has an offseason to work with the team and a defensive coordinator who might know what he’s doing.

With returning stars like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and newcomers from the draft like Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, and Kevin Joseph, there will be plenty of things to look for in the five episodes that will feature the Cowboys. And let’s not forget the incoming free agents that are looking to make a splash.

It's time to take a look at some exciting storylines to look for as the Cowboys kick off training camp out west in Oxnard, California, on today's Daily Blitz ... and despite our own Mike Fisher's warnings and griping ... enjoy it.

