Cowboys CeeDee Lamb: Top 10 WR In NFL?

Lamb's exciting play and consistency in 2020 make him a favorite to be one of the best in 2021.

FRISCO - When the Dallas Cowboys picked Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, with the 17th overall pick in 2020, they were ecstatic.

Every mock draft the Cowboys did had him off the board by then, but he somehow miraculously fell to them, and the pick was made.

During much of 2020, we got to see why the Cowboys were so high on Lamb. But with starting quarterback Dak Prescott out for most of the season, Lamb was catching passes from Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert.

Because Prescott was out, Lamb was not able to show his true potential on the field.

But that should change in 2021, with not just a healthy Prescott, but a healthy offensive line. With the health of the Cowboys restored, Lamb has the opportunity to be a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL, with NFLMocks suggesting "Lamb is capable of catching 100 passes, having over 1,500 receiving yards, and scoring 10 TDs.

One of the things that gives Lamb so much potential is his physical trait. Lamb was listed at 6-2 and 189 pounds as he came into the NFL - and we think he's bigger and stronger now.

Lamb's physical abilities were clearly apparent when Prescott was throwing him the ball.

When Lamb was drafted into an already-talented offense, they expected him to take that dangerous offense to an even higher level.

2020 did not work out well for Prescott or the Cowboys, but 2021 offers another chance and more reason to be hopeful.

The ceiling for Lamb has been set high not only by the Cowboys but by Lamb himself. He knows he is fully capable of achieving his potential in 2021.

Because of the other talent at the wide receiver position, Lamb could be looking at single-coverage sets this coming season. That might be the perfect circumstance needed to see Lamb catch 100 passes, have over 1,500 receiving yards, and score 10-plus touchdowns.

And those numbers would surely put CeeDee Lamb in the top-10 of receivers in the NFL.

