Next Up For Sean Lee - And Impact On Cowboys NFL Draft Blitzcast

Cowboys Blitzcast: Predicting Sean Lee’s Future - And What It Has To Do With The NFL Draft

FRISCO - Time waits for no one. So as Sean Lee exits, we must wonder about both what he will do next ... and what will the Dallas Cowboys do in his absence?

Colby and Timm break down each pick spot of the Cowboys and offer possible players available. We also give our top players at the needed position groups for "America’s Team.'' Will the Cowboys draft for need or the best players available this year?

And yes, all of this is tied to a goodbye.

We say goodbye to Sean Lee and discuss if he’s Cowboys Ring of Honor-worthy. ... while we know that he's told CowboysSI.com that he'll have patience before taking a job (With the Cowboys? On this coaching staff or somewhere else in the organization? Coaching kids "by the beach'' in his adopted home in California?) ... Dallas has to think about what it all means in regard to Leighton Vander Esch's contract and the viability of Micah Parsons in this NFL Draft.

