Which Cowboys Rookie Will Have the Best First Season?
The Dallas Cowboys have a promising crop of rookies entering the 2024 NFL season. As training camp approaches, who will make an immediate impact? Let’s rank who is most likely ready to contribute right away from most likely to least likely.
1. Cooper Bebee (OG/C) - Kansas State
If Cooper Bebee can secure the starting center job, he would be the most ready to contribute right away. He is a massive road grader who tested surprisingly well at the combine. Being a center in football is like being the quarterback of the offensive line. You have to have a high football IQ to make the right line calls, hold your ground against those massive defensive tackles, and have the ability to play in space. Luckily for Cooper Beebe, those are the strengths of his game. As long as he figures out how to snap, he will be just fine at center and ready to start immediately.
2. Tyler Guyton (OT) - Oklahoma
Tyler Guyton faces a significant challenge as he shifts from right tackle to left tackle. The switch in tackle positions is like learning to write with your non-dominant hand. Guyton will need time to adjust his footwork, hand placement, and overall pass-setting technique. Left tackles protect the quarterback’s blind side, so Guyton’s athleticism and strength will be tested against the elite pass rushers. Mike Solari, Dallas's Offensive Line Coach, will play a crucial role in how quickly Guyton develops.
3. Marshawn Kneeland (EDGE) - Western Michigan
While his college competition was against lower-tier talent, Kneeland should be able to carve out a role in Mike Zimmer's defense. He, most likely, won't be a starter but should be able to play early in the season in situational pass-rushing scenarios. While immediate dominance is extremely unlikely, his long-term potential remains exciting for the Cowboys’ defense.
4. Caelon Carson (CB) - Wake Forest
The Cowboys love Carson for his versatility to play both inside in the slot and out wide as a boundary corner. While he won't start immediately, Carson’s presence provides valuable insurance. As he adjusts to the professional level, expect him to contribute in sub-packages and special teams in year one.
5. Marist Liufau (LB) - Notre Dame
Marist Liufau (Linebacker): Liufau enters a very crowded linebacker room that has Eric Kendricks, Damone Clark, and Demarvion Overshown. He might struggle to find snaps in year one if all of the other linebackers stay healthy. His athleticism could earn him playing time on special teams and in sub-packages.
6. Justin Rogers (DT) - Auburn
Justin Rogers, a seventh-round pick, faces an uphill battle to make an impact in his rookie season. First of all, he will need to make the 53-man roster. Secondly, as a late-round pick, he won't get many meaningful reps against the first and second teams during practices. Luckily for Rogers, defensive tackle is one of the weakest position groups that Dallas has. Projecting forward, Rogers has an opportunity to learn from seasoned players and contribute in short-yardage situations.
7. Ryan Flournoy (WR) - Southeast Missouri State
The transition from college to the NFL is significant, and Flournoy’s route-running, hands, and football IQ will be scrutinized. He will be fighting for the WR 5 position and Flournoy’s performance in practice and preseason games will determine his role in the Cowboys’ passing attack.
8. Nathan Thomas (OT) - Louisiana
Nathan Thomas doesn't have much of an opportunity for playing time this year. He would have to beat out Dallas's backup offensive tackles Matt Waletzko, Asim Richards, Earl Bostick Jr. and Chuma Edoga just to be the team's swing tackle. He is a developmental player who will most likely be placed on their practice squad for this season.