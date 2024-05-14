Dallas Cowboys strength of schedule 2024: Where do Cowboys rank entering season?
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2024-25 NFL regular season and hoping to do something they haven't been able to do in nearly three decades: reach the NFC Championship Game.
Dallas has reached the postseason, but has yet to make a deep run since beating Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers, 38-27, in the 1995 conference championship. The Cowboys would go on to beat Bill Cowher's Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
Since then, the Cowboys have been relegated to brief playoff stints.
This year, the Cowboys will have an opportunity to make a deep run in what could be star quarterback Dak Prescott's last season with the team. But how difficult or easy will the road be?
We won't find out the Cowboys' exact schedule until Wednesday, May 15, but we do already know who America's Team will be playing and how difficult the strength of schedule will be. Luckily, the Cowboys will not have the most demanding schedule in the NFL.
RELATED: Here are the Cowboys' home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season.
While Dallas doesn't have the most difficult schedule in the league this season, they are still in the upper half.
Dallas' 2024 schedule includes its yearly divisional opponents, teams from the AFC North and NFC North, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers.
The team's strength of schedule is .505, which is tied for the 12th most difficult in the league with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and 49ers. The division rival New York Giants (.516) have the sixth most difficult schedule, the Washington Commanders (.502) are tied at 16th, and the Philadelphia Eagles (.491) have the easiest schedule in the division.
Leaguewide, the Cleveland Browns have the toughest schedule at .547. The easiest schedules, meanwhile, belong to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, who are tied at .453.
Strength of schedule is based on opponents' 2023 winning percentages.
Of course, the games are won and lost on the field. Injuries can happen. Teams can under or overperform, and bye weeks are crucial in keeping your team fresh for the season's final stretch.
We will learn all of the fine details on the Cowboys' schedule at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with schedule release shows live on ESPN and the NFL Network.